The court heard that on September 6 last year, Dave was invited to the Cook Islands as a DJ for a birthday party. The defendant was also asked to bring some items for people who were going to contact him when he arrived in Rarotonga.

Upon arrival at the Rarotonga International Airport, he was questioned by the border security and searched. A large container of protein powder was found which he said was for someone else.

The court heard a container of protein powder was given to him to bring to Rarotonga, but on arrival it was revealed prohibited items had been concealed in the powder.

The items uncovered were a small zip-lock bag containing 31.9 grams of cocaine, four packages of cannabis stored in cling film, layers of coffee powder weighing 836.5g and eight blue Viagra pills.

The 45-year-old New Zealand DJ was arrested last year for bringing cocaine and cannabis to Rarotonga. Photo / Airport Authority Cook Islands

Justice Doherty said the substances were sent for analysis and they were found to be cocaine and cannabis.

The Crown submitted there was no evidence that the defendant was aware of the substance. The judge considered it significant that the Crown could not prove this.

Justice Doherty said the defendant had admitted to the charges and accepted full responsibility.

He said the aggravating factors were the quantity of cannabis and cocaine Dave had in his possession were substantial.

The judge said the defendant was reluctant to “dob anyone in” and that he had some knowledge of the risk he was taking.

Justice Doherty said the Crown had stated that this was the first significant case involving cocaine, a Class A drug, being brought into the country.

According to his probation report, Dave is a Cook Islander who was raised in New Zealand and left school at the age of 16 when his partner at the time became pregnant.

He was raised in a typical family of six, with him being the only male. His parents have both died.

The report also said Dave has six children but his daughter died in a car accident in 2020. The loss has had a devastating effect on the defendant which he has struggled to cope with, according to the probation report.

Dave had been living with his cousin since September last year and was employed to do renovations and maintenance works at a Rarotonga resort.

Defence counsel Short said in his submissions that the defendant was alienated from his family as a result of the charge and it had not been an easy road for him.

Short provided nine letters of support, said his client had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that because of his naivety had landed himself in the situation. The lawyer requested a lenient sentencing.

Dave was sentenced to 20 months in prison for the main charge, with six months of that sentence for the false declaration charge, to be served concurrently.

Justice Doherty also ordered the destruction of the seized Class A and C drugs.

