It’s about this time of year Kiwis start dreaming of overseas travel. Easter is over, temperatures are dropping, and it’s nice to have something to look forward to for when we have to start digging out those winter woollies. At only a four-hour flight from Auckland, a holiday in Rarotonga is a no-brainer. Beautiful beaches, crystal clear waters, super-friendly people, same currency as home, small and simple to navigate - easy as. Here’s what to add to your itinerary if you’re heading there this year.

Swim with turtles

Ask anyone who has been out to meet the turtles with Ariki Adventures and you’ll see their eyes light up as they retell their experience of seeing so many of these gorgeous creatures that they lost count. Guests swim with two of the four species native to the Cooks and the company is very careful to make sure you look but don’t touch. The tour comes with great education on the reefs and what is being done to protect them, and Ariki makes sure a percentage of each guest’s tour fee goes to Te Ara O Te Onu - The Cook Islands Sea Turtle Conservation Society.

arikiexperience.com

A snorkelling tour with Ariki Adventures will get you up close to two of the turtle species found in Rarotonga's waters. Photo / Ben Teina

Eat like a local

Most people want a peek into local life when they travel anywhere, and the Progressive Dinner with Cook Islands Tours is the perfect way to do it. Travelling by van, you’ll have a starter, main and dessert at three different houses and hear the stories of the people who have cooked your beautiful food. This is a chance to taste things you’ll never find in restaurants, and, depending on which houses you go to (there’s a rotating cast), you might even get to meet the family dog, grandkids or get a tour of the garden. Sitting outside on a balmy night, sharing stories and kai with Cook Islanders and your new-found tour pals, is an experience you’ll remember for a long time. There will always be singing - and portions are Raro size so make sure you go hungry.

cookislandstours.co.ck/experiences/progressive-dinner

Get active and informed

A bike tour with Corrina or one of her crew from Storytellers is a must-do. A former lecturer in New Zealand, she has researched the Cooks’ history, culture, local legends flora, fauna, local art, environment and more at an academic level - and can answer whatever questions you might throw at her, in a fun friendly and entertaining way. Tours are easygoing, travelling at your pace. Your guide will start by asking what you’re interested in, so relevant sites can be pointed out along the way. Fascinated by history? They’ll show you buildings of interest. Into food? They will pick local fruit along the way for you to taste. Interested in art? They’ll show you the honesty box gallery you’d never have known about. The tour finishes with lunch at the beach, and a swim if you fancy. There are also walking and “on the truck” tours if cycling’s not your thing.

storytellers.co.ck

Explore the markets

There’s no better way to see local life than at the Punanga Nui market on a Saturday. Aunties and Uncles catching up on the local gossip, kids running around, people buying their weekly fix of poke, coconut buns, rukau neck chops or ika mata. There’s plenty for tourists too; choose from local culinary delights or more Western styles (smoothie bowls are big, as are fresh juices or massive sandwiches with fish caught fresh from the reef). Once you’re full, meander around all the craft stalls - Dora’s Manea Soap is divine, Paul’s Hot Sauces make a great gift (although once you taste them you might not want to give them away) and, of course, there is plenty of colourful Pacific clothing. It’s a great morning out.

cookislands.travel/experiences/arts-culture/markets

Real fruit smoothies are a popular offering at Rarotonga's Punanga Nui markets. Photo / Cook Islands Tourism

Day trip to paradise

Though it’s ideal to stay on the beautiful island of Aitutaki, a day trip will still let you explore the waters of one the most beautiful lagoons in the world. You can fly there in less than an hour and once you get there, you’ll discover the rumours are true - it is beyond glorious. A boat trip with Teking Tours will show you the best of this white sand, bluer-than-blue water paradise. Take lots of photos - you won’t believe it was real when you get back home.

tekingtours.com

Aitutaki has to be seen to be believed... but take photos because when you get home, you'll think it was all a dream. Photo / Ben Teina

Where to eat

There are lots of great places to eat and drink in Rarotonga - add these to your list if you’re heading over.

Coffee at Beluga (the food is great too)

A fish sandwich at The Mooring Fish Cafe

Fresh bread and pastries at VMV Bakery (it only pops up once a week at The Coffee House, Matavera, and sells out pretty quickly, so go early)

Ika mata from Punanga Nui Market

A fresh fruit smoothie from Soul Cafe

Garlic prawns from the Seafood Stall at Muri Night Markets

A passionfruit margarita and island fries with the sand between your feet at On The Beach Restaurant at Manuia Beach Resort

GETTING THERE

Air New Zealand and Jetstar fly direct from Auckland to Rarotonga.

cookislands.travel/nz



