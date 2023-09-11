Moemoana Schwenke captivated the audience with her incredible fire dance performance during the talent segment of the Miss Samoa competition. Video / Radio Samoa

Samoa’s most anticipated beauty pageant has named a new Miss Samoa and made history at the same time - with the winner taking the title 26 years after her mother was crowned.

Moemoana Safa’atoa Schwenke was named Miss Samoa 2023-2024, as the end of this year’s Teuila Festival celebrations wrapped up in Apia over the weekend.

The 23-year-old was born and raised in the motherland, but also grew up in New Zealand and Australia, where she and her family now live.

She is no stranger to the big stage; having performed siva and dances from around the Pacific as a member of the Matavai Pacific Cultural Arts centre started by her parents in Sydney, Australia, in 2013.

Schwenke is also an accomplished siva afi (fire knife) dancer and is one of the few female siva afi dancers in the world.

Moemoana Schwenke, who grew up in Samoa, New Zealand and Australia, is the new Miss Samoa title holder. Photo / Eveni Pacific

For her talent during the competition, she wowed the crowd with an impressive display of siva afi and ailao - the term given to describe the twirls and throws performed with the weapon used for the dance, known as a nifo oti (a kind of knife with a hook).

She won that category, as well as best siva Samoa, best sarong, best interview, an internet award and the equivalent of the evening gown in traditional pageants, best puletasi.

In an online post shared hours after her win, Moemoana Schwenke revealed it had been her dream since she was a little girl to win the title.

“I left my heart on the stage and the dream came true. Samoa, my beloved, serving you is my purpose.

“I promise to dedicate myself to serving Samoa with all my heart, soul and mind. Honouring our ancestors and nurturing our future generations in all I do.”

Schwenke, who entered the competition as Miss Samoan New South Wales, was a hot favourite among fans and those following the pageant since it started.

History was made when she was named the new title-holder; as her mother - Maryjane Moe McKibbin-Schwenke - is a former Miss Samoa, who held the crown in 1997-1998.

She was also named the then Miss South Pacific that same year.

Maryjane McKibbin-Schwenke as Princess in Sione's Wedding. Photo / South Pacific Pictures

McKibbin-Schwenke later appeared in the New Zealand-made film Sione’s Wedding, in 2006, as the character known as Princess.

She has continued to be a well-known face within the Samoan community both in the islands and overseas; heavily promoting Samoan and Pacific dance and culture through the Matavai Cultural Arts centre and with the communities in Australia, specifically.

A poignant moment was seen by those in attendance and those watching around the world via livestream when Schwenke’s family members, including her parents and siblings, began to dance on stage after the new Miss Samoa was announced.

McKibbin-Schwenke - all smiles - was among those dancing behind her daughter.

Former Miss Samoa Maryjane Moe McKibbin-Schwenke (back left) dances in support of her daughter, newly crowned Miss Samoa Moemoana Schwenke. Photo / Eveni Pacific











