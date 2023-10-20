Members of the Tongan community, including those based in New Zealand, were evacuated by the Tongan Government on a chartered flight. Photo / Tonga MFAT

Dozens of Tongan-Kiwis who found themselves stuck in Israel have finally made it back to New Zealand and are thanking the Tongan Government for its help to get them out safely.

Members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God branch touched down in Auckland yesterday after a trip that started off as a tour of the Holy Land ended in a battle to get out after a deadly Hamas attack less than two weeks ago.

Pesi Sikalu, one of the younger members on the tour, said after several cancelled and changed flights, it was an emotional experience arriving back in New Zealand.

“When we finally touched down, we were all in tears. We were so emotional, clapping on the plane. It doesn’t feel real being back home.

“Leaving Israel was hard - bitter-sweet. You realise you’re leaving people whose reality is war right now and it’s so uncertain.”

The 25-year-old, of Auckland, described how harrowing the last two weeks had been; wondering when they would be able to get out of Israel.

Pesi Sikalu pictured with her father on their journey home to New Zealand. Photo / Pesi Sikalu

She had even gotten into the habit of keeping her passport on her in case anything happened and she would need to be identified.

“When you’re there...during the night, you wonder if the siren would go off and you’d have to get up and run to safety.

“You’re always on edge. You can never really let loose there because you’re always [thinking]: ‘Anything can happen’.”

Sikalu spoke last week of the fear they all had after the devastating assault by Hamas militants left hundreds killed and thousands wounded.

The surprise attack happened just a few days after the group - made up of both young and elderly members - arrived in Jerusalem.

The battle to get back home

“We could feel the vibrations of the bombings happening. We heard a lot of gunfire, the bombings.

“We’re right in the thick of it. We’re just trying to stay strong, trying to stay sane. We’re scared.”

A flight they were due to come back on, via Turkish Airlines, was cancelled after the attacks. It was later announced the airline had put it back on.

Members of a New Zealand-based Tongan Christian church were on a tour of a lifetime in Israel when a deadly Hamas attack occurred. Photo / Pesi Sikalu

However, as the group were due to fly out last Thursday (local time), they were told the airline had cancelled all its flights out of Israel yet again.

Speaking to the Herald today, Sikalu said after the commercial airline cancelled again, the Tongan Government organised a chartered flight for not only their church group, but another New Zealand-based Tongan group who had travelled to Israel as well.

An aircraft was organised within 24 hours and by Saturday afternoon, a total of 61 people made up of Tongan, Kiwi, Australian and Fijian citizens flew out of Israel to London.

Malo ‘Aupito, Tonga

From London, members who were on that flight returned home to New Zealand via Singapore and Australia or via Shanghai.

Sikalu said their fares out of Israel to London and London to New Zealand were paid by Tongan officials. Their hotel accommodation was also courtesy of the Tongan Government.

Major Kiu Kaho, Tongan consulate in London, flew to Israel to help members of the Tongan community, including those based in New Zealand, evacuate. Photo / Tonga MFAT

She paid tribute to the small island nation and particularly the Tongan consulate based in London, Major Kiu Kaho, who travelled to Israel to help them.

“If anything, it just shows the heart of our people. Thank you to Tonga. It just showed us the beauty of our culture and our people.”

Tonga’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its government decided to charter an evacuation flight after considering the circumstances of those Tongan nationals stuck in Israel.

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni acknowledged those involved in the mission.

“We wish to especially acknowledge Major Kiu Kaho for his dedication and sacrifice to bring our people home,” Tonga MFAT said.

“My sisters had banners. Families had lolly leis - it was so nice.

“Seeing them was so emotional. There were tears. It’s hard to put into words being able to see your family again and embrace them.”