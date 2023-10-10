Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gave a statement on the situation in Israel, stating the government's 'absolute condemnation' of Hamas' attacks. Video / NZ Herald

A New Zealand-based Christian church group are desperately attempting to flee Israel as they feel the vibrations of daily rocket attacks from their hotel.

Fifty-four members of the Connection City Church Assemblies of God were on a Holy Land tour when Hamas launched a surprise attack, killing hundreds and wounding thousands.

“I’m not going to feel safe until I touch New Zealand soil,” tour member Pesi Sikalu told the Herald.

As many airlines cancelled flights in and out of Israel as airports were hit by rocket fire, the group reached out to New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mfat) for assistance escaping the war zone and was still waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, a candlelight vigil is being held tonight in Auckland’s Aotea Square in remembrance of those who have died so far. A Herald reporter at the square said there were about 200 people at the vigil and a heavy police presence.

Sikalu said the group arrived in Jerusalem early last week - just days before the devastating assault by Hamas militants. She said the group sought shelter every time air raid sirens sounded around the city.

“I’m praying to get out today. It’s crazy. We had to take cover under a shelter - it was just a wall.

“We could feel the vibrations of the bombings happening. We heard a lot of gunfire, the bombings. We’re right in the thick of it. We’re just trying to stay strong, trying to stay sane. We’re scared. We’re not sure what’s going to happen. We’re just happy that we’re safe, we’re alive.”

She described her and the rest of the group’s desperation to return home with help from Mfat, saying “it isn’t good enough” they were forced to wait for help.

“It’s life and death. A lot of [us] are just crying, looking at [our] families, not sure when we’re going to be able to see them again - that’s probably the scariest.”

She said the conflict was worsening by the day and she wanted to bring her plight to the New Zealand Government’s attention.

”We refuse to be among the injured or the death tolls during this devastating war.”

Their airline, Turkish Airlines, had not been in contact with them for two days, she said.

A spokeswoman for Mfat said they were in contact with Kiwis who had registered on the SafeTravel website as being in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

“We have received a steady number of calls and inquiries from New Zealanders seeking advice and information since the start of the conflict,” she said.

“We are also providing support to a small number of New Zealanders who require ongoing assistance. We have no reason to believe any New Zealanders have been killed or injured.”

A total of 210 Kiwis are registered on SafeTravel as being in Israel. There are 10 New Zealanders registered in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Mfat said.

The travel advisory for Gaza has been updated to the highest level of alert - do not travel - and it has also been extended to include Israel’s border with Gaza and parts of the West Bank.

”We now advise that New Zealanders avoid non-essential travel to the rest of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories,” Mfat warned.

Any Kiwis who are in Israel are urged to register on the SafeTravel website and to take extra caution.”Remain security-conscious, monitor the media and stay informed. Please also contact your loved ones back home to let them know that you are safe.”

New Zealanders needing urgent consular assistance should contact the New Zealand 24/7 consular emergency phone line on: +64 99 20 20 20

Auckland Hebrew Congregation community member Tanya Hart, who has a close family member in Jerusalem, said members of the Jewish community are struggling to make sense of what is happening.

“We all have friends who have been called up, and some friends who haven’t left a bomb shelter with their four kids,” Hart said.

“Besides the rockets, the dead, the wounded and the missing in Gaza, pretty much 80 per cent of our men have been called up, we haven’t left our home, and we are sleeping in the bomb shelter.”

Tonight’s vigil in Auckland followed ugly scenes in Sydney last night on the steps of the Sydney Opera House, which was illuminated in blue and white in support of Israel.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters gathered and marched to the landmark before being stopped by a line of police officers on its steps.

Candles spelling out Free Palestine were laid out, but video from the event showed protesters also burning Israeli flags, setting off flares and making anti-Semitic chants, including “gas the Jews”.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong condemned the rally.

“There is no place in Australia for antisemitism or prejudice or hatred of any kind and we should all stand firm against the sort of anti-semitic language that unfortunately some engaged [in] – just as we should stand firm against all prejudice,” Wong told ABC Radio today,

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns described the scenes as “abhorrent” and said people engaging in “racial vilification or incitement of hatred or incitement of violence” would face charges. NSW Police said they have launched an investigation.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was too early to speculate on what a New Zealand contribution to Israel might look like, but they are working with “like-minded partners to identify how best New Zealand can support efforts”.

“New Zealand supports a two-state solution, but in terms of this specific conflict, I’m not going to take a day by position what is happening,” Hipkins said.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said all New Zealanders were shocked at what they had seen.

“We support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Luxon said.