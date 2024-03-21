Genezy 'Ilolahia is the voice behind a new Pacific podcast: The Moanan.

Like many of their generation, Genezy ‘Ilolahia’s grandparents moved from the Pacific to Aotearoa in hopes of a better future.

They were among the first Tongans living in central Auckland which was then a bustling hub of migrants assimilating to New Zealand society.

It is those Pasifika who have only ever known Aotearoa as home who ‘Ilolahia is speaking to in a new podcast dubbed: The Moanan - pronounced “Moana-n.”

He describes himself and co-host Laki Tiatia as born-again Pacific Islanders who came out of predominantly palagi high schools with a desire to learn about their heritage.

‘Ilolahia is the youngest son of Polynesian Panther and Tongan and South Auckland community leader Will ‘Ilolahia.

“There were huge gaps which we weren’t aware of in our upbringings - in what it means to be indigenous,” he said.

‘Ilolahia and Tiatia, who were university students at the time, talk about making discoveries about their hohoko (geneology).

After graduating, the pair thought about other Pasifika peers not born in their ancestral homes who, for various reasons, could not access a tertiary education.

South Auckland community leader Will 'Ilolahia. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tackling tricky conversations

“It’s really cool for us to learn this in university. But what about all these people we know personally [who] are going through this journey of learning more about who they are.

“We were just really big on shutting down the batteries of the ivory tower.”

The Moanan podcast focuses on the generation of Pacific Islanders who grew up away from their island motherlands.

Through their own learnings and a contact list of academics, ‘Ilolahia and Tiatia built a reliable knowledge base for The Moanan.

On choosing podcasts instead of books to platform their work, ‘Ilolahia said: “What’s the average Tongan or Samoan doing? They’re listening to SZA. Majority of them are wearing Nikes [and] watching K-Pop.”

The Moanan has unpacked topical items and concepts from ethnomusicology to tattooing. One such issue is religion - particularly Christianity - and its proximity to colonisation.

‘Ilolahia, a Christian, said Pacific forebears were already spiritually attuned during pre-colonial times. He questions if the introduction of Christianity simply gave a name to already existent values and ways of worship.

“I think the talanoa (discussion) for it should be open. I think we can meet in the middle,” he said.

“I struggle to reconcile the actions of white Christians in the 1800s with the core tenets of Christianity itself.”

Island Roots, Auckland Ways can be heard on iHeartRadio or wherever you get your podcasts.