Ventry “Poetik” Parker and his business partner Bass Tauiliili have opened a West Auckland venture. Photo / Angelo Toalepai

There’s something “Poetik” about a new creative space in Avondale.

Big Village is more than a retail shop. Co-founder and Kiwi-Samoan hip hop artist Ventry “Poetik” Parker says it’s also a space for indigenous creatives to be heard.

The West Auckland shop opened on Saturday with balloons, music, free food and a village of supporters coming to check out the merchandise for sale, including a one-off custom print to commemorate the opening.

Poetik and his best friend and business partner, Bass Tauiliili, have been looking forward to this for some time.

“This is the next phase for us. It took a while to get here. It’s a bit of a struggle to be here right now. But we’re taking it all as it comes and learning as we go.

The Village Council Podcast is recorded in Avondale. From left: Poetik (Ventry Parker), Melodownz (Bronson Price), Bass685 (Bass Tauiliili) and Tenelle.

“We want to see more of our community in the music industry, work together, collaborate together, help each other out.”

The shop sells Poetik merchandise, CDs and books. It’s not all about the music - Poetik would love to sell coconuts.

“That’s the dream,” he says.

He welcomes other artists who want to collaborate at Big Village, saying this is just another avenue to be used.

He has also recorded the first episode of podcast The Village Council in the shop.

Hustling at the night markets

“The podcast is a place where we can come and say what we want, how we want to say it, be ourselves, and be free because I feel like it, even though we’re out here walking about free, we’re not always free.”

Poetik also wants to support the next generation of artists.

Samoan-Kiwi hip hop artist and rapper Poetik shows off some of the merchandise at his new shop in West Auckland. Photo / Angelo Toalepai

“I [want to] make sure that the next guys come through, they can carry the flag, the torch, everything a lot more smoother and get further along.”

Rizván “Rizzy” Tu’itahi, a Tongan-born rapper from the North Shore, was at the shop opening. He is also a youth worker and has been part of the NZ hip-hop music scene for the past 20 years.

Rizzy has seen Poetik and Bass hustle at the community and night markets with their merchandise and music every weekend.

685 to the world

“It’s a big achievement...just for them to anchor themselves somewhere.

“Now they’ve got a home base and a headquarters…I think it’s important to, just like any entity, you’ve got to find your identity and ground yourself - and this is it,” Rizzy says.

“What’s unique about Big Village is that the shop is out West. I feel like there haven’t been a lot of hubs or bases for Pasifika hip hop or Pasifika music compared to South - and South has always been strong.

“So this is something new that I feel is becoming established out here.”

L-R: Victor J Sefo, BIGGs685 and Poetik performing the hit song 685 at this year's Pacific Music Awards. Photo / Emma Cooper

Rizzy says the Big Village boys have a strong connection back to the motherland.

“This connection directly to Samoa with the whole 685 concept, with the whole village concept, is really strong.”

That number - 685 - is the postcode for Samoa and is the brand of Poetik’s merchandise. It is also the name of the song that became an unofficial anthem for rugby league Toa Samoa fans last year, during the Rugby League World Cup.

The song is by fellow rapper Victor J Sefo and sees Poetik and another hip hop artist, BIGGs685, featuring on it.

Earlier last month, Poetik was named Best Pacific Hip Hop Artist in the annual Pacific Music Awards. His acceptance speech was memorable in that he simply said “thank you” before promptly leaving the stage.

There are other area country codes represented for the islands in the shop; including 682 (Cook Islands), 679 (Fiji) and 676 for Tonga.

“I think our young Pasifika are yearning for that. They’re like, craving for connection to the motherland, to home, to their roots.

“And if it’s not through their village elders or their family, it’s through the music.”



