Hair is considered tapu for many cultures, especially for Māori and Pasifika peoples. In Niue, a boy’s long, uncut hair is a proud symbol of his heritage. When the time is right, a hair-cutting ceremony is performed to signal a rite of passage and the boy’s transition into young manhood.

Over the years, I observed my nephew as he and those around him navigated his relationship with his hair.

I vividly remember when Luka was around 6 years old. I had taken him and his older sister Kahlei to McDonald’s and Luka - being the very active young boy that he is - beelined for the small playground.

Hifi Ulu is a documentary following the journey of a young Niuean-Kiwi boy to have his hair cut for the first time. Photo / Notable Pictures

As he was playing, a little girl a few years younger than him came in to play. Since they were the only two kids in the small space, Luka immediately introduced himself and unprompted, said: “Hi, I’m Luka. My hair is long because I’m Niuean.” And then continued playing unphased.

Luka has always been Luka. He has a strong sense of self. His Nana Ini describes him as a firecracker and he certainly is that - constantly keeping all of us around him on our toes. He’s a very curious, intelligent, funny and, at times, cheeky young man who has so much energy that keeps him active to an almost fearless degree at times.

Importance of Pacific culture and customs on the big screen

But he is also sensitive and feels emotions very deeply.

As a filmmaker, I had thought many times over the years that I would love to document the journey for Luka and his family. This was not only because it would be a taonga for our family, but also for so many other Pasifika kids and families - especially those growing up in the diaspora.

Seeing our people, cultures, traditions and customs up on screen is so important not only for our sense of identity but also for our continuance.

Over the years there had been a question mark around when Luka would finally have his hair cut - first before he started primary school and then when on his 7th birthday. However, there was always a reason it didn’t happen and part of that was because his dad wasn’t quite ready - which is explored in the film.

The hifi ulu ceremony is a traditional Niuean hair-cutting custom that signifies the transition of a boy to young adulthood. Photo / Notable Pictures

I sat down and spoke with the family and Luka to ask their permission to make a film about this special time in their lives and I’m incredibly grateful that they not only said yes, but were willing to be open and vulnerable in the process.

When the decision was made that it would be happening this year, it coincided with the call out for proposals for Loading Docs, a wonderful platform that has been a showcase for so many incredible films and filmmakers.

The stars aligned and we were able to make the film.

