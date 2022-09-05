Dame Cindy Kiro inspects the Samoan Police Troops. Photo / Facebook

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro was formally welcomed to Samoa with a police guard of honour, after landing on the island on Sunday.

Kiro arrived in Apia with her husband Dr Richard Davies.

Their Excellencies met with Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa and then attended the Pesepesega (singing) choral competition to begin the celebrations for the 60th Anniversary of Samoan Independence.

Their Excellencies Dame Cindy Kiro and Dr Davis met with Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa. Photo / Facebook

Yesterday after inspecting the Samoan Police Service guard of honour, Kiro met with Samoan head of state, his Highness Afioga Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II at the official residence in Vailele.

The Governor-General will also attend a number of independence day events including the re-launch of the Save the Manumea campaign, which helps Samoan communities work together to save the country's national bird.

She will also visit village communities and celebrate the contributions of two of her patronage organisations: Volunteer Service Abroad and the Fred Hollows Foundation.

She and Davies are in Samoa until Thursday.