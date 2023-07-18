Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria was an Auckland-based rapper who performed and recorded under the stage name of Ermehn. Photo / Richard Robinson

New Zealand hip-hop legend Ermehn has died.

Herman Joseph Loto Sakaria was an Auckland-based rapper who performed and recorded under the stage name of Ermehn.

Ermehn was a former member of Otara Millionaires Club and Radio Backstab, and was often referred to as the Godfather of South Auckland hip hop.

During his solo career, he could be seen on stage wielding a machete and wearing an ‘ie lavalava, and he sourced inspiration in his second album The Path of Blood through first-hand experience with gang life.

Audioculture reports that Sakaria spent four years as a patched member of prominent Auckland gang The King Cobras during the early to mid 2000s, which sealed his notoriety as “the public face of gangster rap in New Zealand”.

In 2012, he spoke to RNZ about going clean and living a different kind of life. Audioculture says he started a security company and helped run a mixed martial arts (MMA) gym and promote MMA fights here and in Australia.

