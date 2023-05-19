Toko Manuel has been in the music industry for almost two decades as a producer, DJ, radio station and record label owner and teacher. Photo / Linkedin

Toko Manuel has been in the music industry for almost two decades as a producer, DJ, radio station and record label owner and teacher. Photo / Linkedin

South Auckland is known for its own unique and vibrant culture; a multicultural sensory smorgasbord with an urban hip-hop influence across all age groups.

This diversity will be on stunning display at the Southside Represent event at Manukau MIT today.

The main event kicks off at 10am featuring live music from internationally acclaimed rapper Savage, a streetwear fashion show by local agency EBM Models and RepFM’s annual beat-making competition, Rep Your Beats.

The event is touted as a “solution to some of the challenges facing south Auckland” by inspiring and empowering the community.

Event organiser Toko Manuel has almost two decades of experience in the music industry running his own radio station, record label and producing and DJing for Savage.

Toko Manuel aka TJ has produced and DJd for internationally acclaimed rapper Savage, who also hails from south Auckland. Photo / Facebook

The hip hop mogul is a “southsider” at heart: “I’m from Māngere but having everyone around us linking in together is good for south Auckland.”

Manuel shows the next generation of hip-hop artists the ropes through his school Passion To Profession (P2P), a grassroots mentorship programme that strengthens vocational and entrepreneurial pathways for students in their passions and creative industries.

“All these students are behind the massive event. I trained them up and put them into a certain position then gave them the job to run the event for themselves,” says Manuel.

Every year P2P teaches 10 young people how to leverage their passion in music to create multiple streams of income.

Southside Represent gives them a chance to flex their skills, add to their portfolio and build industry connections.

“It’s like their graduation event. It’s hands-on experience, straight to the point of how they can deliver what they’ve learned.”

Passion To Profession students earlier this year. They wrap up their time with P2P at Southside Represent today. Photo / Facebook

Manuel’s son Justin aka J-Hu$tle is a prime example of P2P in action, signing with TMRW Music at 14 years old, making him the youngest artist ever signed to the Australian label.

His sustainable clothing brand supports his music ventures while also providing manufacturing and distribution jobs for his family and giving back to his community through motivational speaking.

He is on the event performance schedule alongside his dad’s group Recommended Dosage, fellow up-and-coming artists KT Souljah and Sid Diamond of Smashproof among other south Auckland favourites.

J-Hu$tle makes music and merch, and is passionate about giving back to the south Auckland community. Photo / Facebook

Eke Panuku, Auckland Council’s property development arm, supports Manuel’s initiative in a mutually beneficial relationship as his activations train local youth in council event permitting processes.

The Eke Panuku contracts have made his passion sustainable and provided employment for his team of dedicated industry professionals.

At the event, attendees can get their hands on local clothing brand merchandise, food from local vendors and jump in on the 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

There will be live graffiti artwork, dance workshops and a car display competition for local car clubs.

Southside Represent officially started yesterday with a sustainability panel to help artists find multiple ways to help fund their music careers.

Manuel says: “I’m very passionate about the music industry. I’ve been in south Auckland for a long time and it’s good to see our people coming together.”