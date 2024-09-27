Papali’itele Tupuola Lafulafu Peo, a member of the Māngere-Ōtāhuhu Local Board, described emotional scenes when he visited the aiga this week.

“The pain was still so raw for them. I was just there to show my support and try to feel the pain that they’re going through.

“She was only two years old,” he said.

Thick white smoke was seen billowing from the house on Saturday afternoon.

“I have a 2-year-old granddaughter. When I left their house, I couldn’t stop my tears - because every time, I can’t wait to finish work so I can come and pick up my granddaughter.

“And they’re the same age. The little girl who died was almost 3.”

Papali’itele was allowed to see inside the home, which he said had been destroyed - another burden for the family, he said.

The ceiling was left blackened; as was the room in which the child was found. Amid the soot rainbow-coloured toys, cushions and a baby bottle. A cross still sits on a shelf.

‘A happy princess’

“They’ve lost their little girl, but also lost their home. Everything, appliances, belongings, clothes, were destroyed. We all feel love for them.”

Authorities are still investigating the blaze. However, it is understood it started in the room the toddler had been in.

The scorched remains of a house in Māngere, South Auckland, in which a 2-year-old girl was killed. Photo / Supplied

Her grandmother told the Herald they would not be commenting about the incident out of respect for the child’s biological mother.

However, speaking about the little girl, she acknowledged the joy she had brought into their lives.

“She was a happy princess - always.”

Tragedy a chance to talk about fire safety

Police, firefighters and an ambulance responded to a house that was well-involved on Saturday afternoon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Another South Auckland community leader said news of the tragedy had sent ripples of sadness through the area and in the wider Samoan and Pacific communities.

“Times like these, we put aside politics and come together to help a family in our community. I can barely comprehend losing a child in a fire - and it hits us.”

Authorities are still investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the blaze.

However, the community leader said such tragedies also provide an opportunity for families to talk about fire safety messages and what to do in case a fire breaks out in a home.

“It’s a wake-up call for our community. We all need to have a plan if there’s a fire or another emergency. We have to share this with our kids - come up with an evacuation plan and stick it up on the fridge or talk about it.”

