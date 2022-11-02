The Tahiti and Tongan women's teams kickstarted the 2022 FIBA Polynesian Cup, with Tahiti winning the game 83-37. Photo/Myjanne Jensen

031122FIBA Tahiti supporters cheer on the first game of the 2022 FIBA Polynesian Cup in Kaitaia, the Tahiti vs Tonga women’s match. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

031122FIBA1 Kaitaia resident Sefesi Sofelae (Tonga) with Tongan Director of Sports (Ministry for Internal Affairs), Onetoto Anisi. Photo / Myjanne Jensen

031122SPLFIBA3 A Cook Islands women's team member shoots a goal. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia is the proud host of Aotearoa New Zealand's first international Polynesian basketball competition this week.

The FIBA Polynesian Cup 2022 officially started on Tuesday at Te Rangi Āniwaniwa's Puna Ora basketball stadium and will run until Saturday.

The tournament, originally earmarked to be played in Samoa, was moved to Kaitaia after concerns about Samoa's uncertain border policies because of Covid-19.

Cook Islands, Sāmoa, American Sāmoa, Tonga and Tahiti will all play off each against other across 10 teams (five men and five women) over the five-day tournament.

The top two teams will qualify for the 2023 Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands, which serves as the official qualifier for the Oceania region to the FIBA Asia Cup pre-qualifiers.

The Cook Islands started the FIBA Polynesian Cup 2022 tournament with a win despite a gallant effort from American Samoa, while Tahiti took care of Tonga.

In the match of the day in the women's competition, Cook Islands held out a determined American Samoa outfit, 87-75.

American Samoa's Mahina Hannemann-Gago, Valerie Tanuvasa and Malia Nawahine were all strong performers with Nawahine finishing up with 25 points while Hannemann-Gago dominated rebounds.

Zarya Poulava and Captain Keziah Lewis lifted their teams after cruising through the first half to be outscored in the third quarter.

A Cook Islands women's team member shoots a goal. Photo/Supplied

Terai Sadler was prolific finishing the game as the leading performer on 19 points, with 10 rebounds.

"We are really happy with this win today, we have a lot of young players on our team, so it was nice to start the tournament this way," Sadler said.

"They are a tough team, and we weren't sure what to expect, but we have been training hard and are lucky to have such a good coach. I'm incredibly proud of how hard the girls worked today."

FIBA Polynesian Cup runners-up from 2018, Tahiti were too strong for Tonga in a dominant start to their tournament with Herehau Teissier, Hereiti Viriamu and Captain Maea Lextreyt finishing up on double points.

After the game, Lextreyt said the team had fought hard to start the competition in a winning way.

"It was a good game," she said.

"We have a young team with lots of new players, so after a quarter, we got more confidence in the game, handled the pressure, and did what we had to do to win."

Tonga fought back in the second half with Liesila Finau and Ana Enari leading from the front, but it wasn't enough with the Tahitians coming away with a 46-point win, 83-37.

"Our message before the game was to have the best defence, and we tried to do this the whole game," Lextreyt said.

"Even when we were tired, we were focused, and Tonga were tired too, so we stuck to our game plan, and it worked."

Tahiti supporters cheer on the first game of the 2022 FIBA Polynesian Cup in Kaitaia, the Tahiti vs Tonga women's match. Photo/Myjanne Jensen.

A number of people travelled with the teams to support their countries, with the trip the first time for many players to visit New Zealand or even travel abroad.

Tahiti's Tehei Teriierooiterai and Ingrid Hart are part of the Tahiti team committee and came to support their players.

Teriierooiterai said it was important for the players to have their fellow countrymen there to cheer them on and encourage them while far away from home.

"I've already been here when I was younger and have family in Auckland, but it's the first time for myself and the others to come to Kaitaia," she said.

"Everyone has been really nice and we're staying at Roma Marae [Ahipara], so that's been really beautiful.

"We really hope our teams can make it to next year's games."

"Go Tahiti!," Hart said.

Director for Sports, as part of Tonga's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Onetoto Anisi was at the game on Tuesday to support the Tongan teams.

Anisi said basketball had become a bit of a forgotten sport in Tonga, so was happy to see the teams getting involved in the tournament and to learn from the experience.

Kaitaia resident Sefesi Sofelae (Tonga) with Tongan Director of Sports (Ministry for Internal Affairs), Onetoto Anisi. Photo/Myjanne Jensen

"This is not a big game in Tonga, so the government would like to invest in the development of this type of sport," Anisi said.

"It's important for the Tongan team to be here because it's one of the ways they can go further in the sport.

"The purpose is really to try and get into the Pacific Games, but to also learn more about each other's cultures."

Sefesi Sofelae has lived in Kaitaia for four years after moving from Auckland and said it was nice to see his people playing in the Far North.

"It's been nice to see our Pacific family and to see everyone coming here," he said.

"I think it's the first time is happening in Kaitaia which is great."

The FIBA Polynesian Cup 2022 is being hosted by the Cook Island Basketball Association (CIBA) and supported by local organisations including ANT Trust, Far North REAP, Te Runanga o Te Rarawa, Te Rangi Aniwaniwa, Whakawhiti Ora Pai and Kaitaia Basketball Association and Te Hiku Pasifika.

The tournament continues this week at Puna Ora Stadium in Kaitaia, with all games live-streamed via Te Hiku Media to the FIBA YouTube channel.