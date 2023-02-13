Workers at an orchard on the banks of the Tūtaekurī River in Hawke's Bay have been forced onto roofs as flood waters leave them stranded. Video / Lie Tu'imoala

Emergency crews are rushing to get to people stranded on roofs in Hawke’s Bay - including dozens of orchard workers caught up in the heavy flooding.

Fire crews are understood to be working to get to the scene at Ōmarunui Rd, in Hastings, but are struggling to get through due to high floodwaters.

Orchard workers took to Facebook to livestream their predicament early this morning - many of them climbing onto the roof of their dorms to get away from rising floodwaters.

The Pacific workers - thought to be here under the Recognised Seasonal Employment scheme - can be seen using mattresses and a mini fridge to float around the area as they keep a close eye on the rising waters.

Orchard workers take cover as floodwaters rise in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Photo / Lie Tu'imoala

Although it appears somewhat slow to happen, a number of vans parked outside the properties quickly become covered and then almost fully submerged under the murky water.

Throughout their ordeal, there is still banter and laughter, however.

Some grab items of food - including a packet of Maggi noodles - and start to eat.

The next few videos show the workers climbing onto the roof, as the floodwaters inundate the buildings they were inside just minutes before.

