Cyclone Gabrielle: Worst of the rain passes by some regions as storm continues south

Multiple families have been rescued from a South Auckland street as flood waters from Cyclone Gabrielle began to rise. Video / George Heard

Almost 800 storm-related emergency callouts in the 12 hours to 1am - including to collapsed houses and evacuations

Tens of thousands of homes are without power across North Island - and entire settlements, including Piha, have been cut off by slips, flooding

Ten states of emergency - Auckland, Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Ōpōtiki, Waikato, Hauraki, Whakatane and Hawkes Bay

All of the North Island is under a weather watch and 10 regions have declared a state of emergency as Cyclone Gabrielle bears down on the country.

The storm is making its way south towards the Tararua Ranges and Wellington, with 120mm to 180mm of rain forecast in the hills. It has already wreaked havoc on Northland, Auckland and Gisborne with states of emergency across the country and mass evacuations.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the cyclone is tracking southeast as projected and the rain and wind associated with it will wrap around the country.

For some regions, the worst of the weather has already passed.

Heavy rain is easing now in Auckland and Coromandel, further heavy rain though for Northland, and Hawke's Bay to Wairarapa pic.twitter.com/wnXGQjtDMm — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

“The main bulk of rain has eased off Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne – the main intense band associated with the cyclone [has eased] but it’s still wet – showers and rain but the persistent rain as passed on as the storm has twirled around.”

There have been almost 900 storm-related callouts in the 12 hours to 4am, including 55 between 3am-4am - nine in Northland, 12 in Auckland, 12 in Waikato, three in Bay of Plenty and 19 in Hawke’s Bay.

#CycloneGabrielle has brought a wild 24hrs of weather around the North Island and impacts will continue today.



Rain also spreads into northeastern parts of the South Island with south/southeast gales across the northern half.



Keep up with the warnings: https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/m9o1bxsh57 — MetService (@MetService) February 13, 2023

The Coromandel has been completely cut off from the rest of the country, with Coromandel Civil Defence controller Garry Trowler describing the situation in the region as “carnage”.

“Everything that was predicted to happen, happened,” he told TVNZ’s Breakfast show.

“We had over 400mls of rain, together with the gale-force winds. As a result of that, the entire Coromandel is shut down.”

There are no major arterial roads open at all, he said, and there is no access to the peninsula due to major slips.

Gisborne is without power or communication with other regions, and there are evacuations in Dargaville as the river rises.

UPDATE 7AM, TUE 14 FEB

Due to severe weather, SH2 remains CLOSED between Napier and Gisborne. Delay your journey and continue to avoid the area. ^CS https://t.co/5jQEuK88V0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Central North Island (@WakaKotahiCNI) February 13, 2023

In Hastings and Napier, residents have been told to urgently conserve water as the storm has inundated the wastewater network.

A part of the Puketapu Bridge has been washed away by floodwaters, while the most affected area appears to be the Esk Valley, where homes are underwater.

All residents of Rissington were evacuated overnight.

McInnes says while the heavy intense rain has passed for the most part there is still the danger of high winds.

“The other factor is the wind and that’s present across much of the country.

“Auckland and Northland are still in for it for a decent amount of wind - lower half of north island will stay in high impact – Wellington is going to stay windy until tomorrow.”

He urged everyone to keep up to date with the weather warnings, saying these can change quickly.

“Things are improving somewhat but there can always be elements that can throw people off guard.”

As the storm moves south, Manawatu and Tararua District Councils are preparing for the worst.

Tararua Council has set up an Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and is working through a range of scenarios with FENZ, NZ Police, St John and power companies (Scanpower and PowecCo).

Mayor Tracey Collis said the council wants to be a reassurance to the community.

“While we hope that the Tararua District doesn’t bear the full force of Cyclone Gabrielle, we want to reassure the community that we are ready to respond to this event as required.”

The Manawatū Council is keeping a wary eye on a Rangitīkei, Ōroua and Pohangina rivers and is urging people to use the daylight hours to move livestock where possible.