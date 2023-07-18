A vaccination centre on Nukunonu in August 2021. Photo / Government of Tokelau

By Lydia Lewis of RNZ

The number of Covid-19 community cases in Tokelau has surpassed 50 and has cropped up on all three atolls.

The Ulu o Tokelau, or head of government in Tokelau, Kelihiano Kalolo, has announced the territory’s first community outbreak on Fakaofo atoll.

An entire village has been tested after a man who visited Fanuafala Hospital tested positive.

After the positive test, the doctor there decided to conduct a screening of the whole village.

The screening confirmed 15 community cases as of July 11.

The latest case tested positive after arriving at Nukunonu, the largest atoll in Tokelau.

The latest Tokelau Health Department update shows 56 cases on Fakaofo, the second-largest atoll of the group.

This is the atoll at the centre of the first outbreak.

There is currently one Covid case on Nukunonu and none on Atafu, though there have been five cases at the border since the end of last year.

There have been 80 cases in total in Tokelau since the virus arrived at the border in December last year.

The government’s General Fono meeting is to be held over Zoom this month because of the outbreak.