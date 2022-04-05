Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa

By RNZ

Samoa will downgrade its Covid-19 alert to level 2 to allow government ministries, businesses and civil society to deliver services around the country.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa announced last night Cabinet had approved a recommendation from the Disaster Advisory Committee to go to level 2 from midnight April 5, 2022, for two weeks.

Businesses and stores will able to open 6am until 2pm each day, except Sundays.

Public gatherings will be allowed, with numbers restricted to 15 people, although church services and funerals will have a limit of 30 people.

Domestic interisland ferries between Upolu and Savai'i will operate Monday to Saturday between 6am and 2pm.

All schools will remain closed and the ban on the sale of alcohol will remain in place.

Children under 12 are prohibited from entering public places.

The Chamber of Commerce had called for an easing of trading restrictions.

Chief executive Lemauga Hobart Vaai said businesses were struggling under level 3 lockdown.

"We're not doctors, we're basically there trying to support our private sector businesses but we're also at the same time lobbying them saying is there any opportunity for us to open up further but they're the ones in the end who give the green light for us to do so," he said.

Samoa has recorded a total of 2279 cases of Covid-19 in the community with 1517 active cases, and two deaths.