Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, pictured last year, is draped in a fine mat as part of the Government's formal apology for the Dawn Raids. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The Pacific's $196 million package in this year's Budget includes a big chunk set to help deliver a proper historical account of the infamous Dawn Raids.

Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, has revealed several big wins for Pasifika communities that focus on improving health, housing, incomes and education.

One of the standout announcements is $13.7 million to implement the Government's commitment to deliver a historical account on the immigration raids of the mid-1970s.

Police at the time were known for carrying out raids on Polynesian and other Pacific families suspected to be overstayers. The raids were usually carried out in the early hours of the morning - resulting in them being referred to as dawn raids.

Many Pacific families in New Zealand, particularly in Auckland, were impacted at the time; with Minister Aupito himself calling it a "traumatising" experience for his own aiga.

Last year, the Government made a formal apology that saw Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern being draped with a fine mat - carrying out the act of ifoga, the traditional Samoan apology.

"The Government is committed to delivering on its Dawn Raids apology package in this Budget as well," Aupito said.

"The package will give greater public understanding of what Dawn Raids means to our nation and to enable the Teu le Va - to help restore harmonious relationship of mana and dignity and empower our young people especially to be resilient, confident and vibrant."

The money will go towards the Teu le Va Community Fund for community-led multimedia history projects that help capture a historical account of what happened during that time.

The fund is part of a reconciliation process and will see people being able to share stories of their experiences during the Dawn Raids.

The is to generate, preserve, raise awareness and pass on knowledge of this time in New Zealand's history.

The money will also be used for initiatives to produce a historical account report - led by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples - as well as a fund for Pasifika artists and historians to complete professional arts and history projects and an online Pacific histories platform.

"Pacific peoples signalled that they are seeking meaningful commitment to the Dawn Raids apology; which allows us as a nation to move forward together with alofa (love) and fa'aaloalo (respect)."

Pacific Package 2022

- Initial $49m to build 300 homes over the next 10 years for Pacific familes in Eastern Porirua

- $13.7m to implement the Government's commitment to deliver a Dawn Raids historical account

- $49.9m for the Pacific Provider Development Fund to support Pasifika providers to adapt their models of care into the new health system

- $20m to implement a diabetes prevention and treatment programme for targeted Pacific communities in South Auckland

- $8m boost to continue the delivery of Tupu Aotearoa, which enables the delivery of personalised Pacific employment and training service

- $15.5m invetment into Pacific economic development, which aims to meet community demand for services to suport shovel-ready Pacific businesses and social enterprises in New Zealand

- $1.6m to maintain the Pacific Work Connect Programme, which supports the continuation of a Pacific migrant support service

- $18.3m boost to the Toloa Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Mathematics programme.

- $2m to maintain and grow the Tuli Takes Flight and Pacific Education Foundation Scholarships, to Pacific education scholarships to address education system inequities

- $13m to support the growth of the Pacific bilingual and immersion schooling workforce and the retention of the current workforce

- Up to $5m of reprioritised funding over four years to fund other Professional Learning and Development focused on Tapasa: cultural competencies for teachers of Pacific learners