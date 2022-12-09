The Pacific region's biggest solar power plant has been opened in Tonga. Photo / Sunergise

Tonga is leading the way in renewable energy, with the launch of the largest solar farm in the South Pacific - powering over 10,000 homes for the last four months.

Tongan King Tupou VI was among the dignitaries who celebrated the official launching of the solar farm on the country’s main island - Tongatapu - this week.

Kiwi company Sunergise NZ Ltd worked alongside Tonga Power Ltd to implement the 6 megawatt solar power plant as part of a power purchase agreement, with support form the Asian Development Bank.

The NZ-based company has implemented over 20 megawatt of solar energy around Aotearoa, Fiji, Tonga and other parts of the South Pacific.

Tongan King Tupou VI at the official opening of the biggest solar power plant in the South Pacific. Photo / Sunergise

Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Siaosi Sovaleni, who was also at the launch, said the plant indicates the need for independent power - like solar energy - to achieve their National Energy Roadmap.

There is an aim to have up to 70 per cent renewable energy use in Tongatapu by the end of 2025.

“Although the majority of our renewable generation sites are from donor partners, Tonga will also need to pursue partnership and collaborations from independent power producers,” Sovaleni said.

Across Tonga’s 170 islands, up to 90 per cent of their energy needs were met by diesel, while the new solar farm will offset Tongatapu’s diesel by 18 per cent.

How the plant has helped provide locals with new skills

Sunergise chief operating officer David Mullholland said getting to this point was a testament to the dedication held by them and their partners in Tonga.

“During the pandemic, we were fortunate to be one of the first exemptions for non-residents to assist with the training of the local workforce.”

The South Pacific's biggest solar power plant has been revealed in Tonga this week. Photo / Sunergise

Local Tongans made up 70 per cent of the project’s labour - learning under Sunergise engineering subsidiary Clay Energy, which also upskilled the local workforce in renewable energy.

Scientists recently confirmed that the eruption of Hunga-Tonga Hunga-Ha’apai earlier this year, which claimed the lives of three people was the largest eruption ever recorded on Earth.

“While we were greatly concerned for the people of Tonga, when communications were re-established, the teams from Sunergise, Clay Energy and Tonga Power got on and got the job done.”