Taranaki Cancer Society to run Cycle of Hope in alert level 2

Cyclists ride 200km around the region to raise money for the Taranaki Cancer Society. Photo/ Supplied

Cyclists are gearing up to ride for a cause once the country moves to alert level 2.

The Cycle of Hope event sees cyclists from Taranaki and around the country bike 200km around the region, raising money for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Taranaki Cancer Society fundraiser and events coordinator Cassie Rowe says the money raised goes towards supporting cancer patients.

"The money raised supports people on their cancer journey with council services, travelling to appointments, and any other support services they may need."

Cassie says services have been in high demand.

"The demand has increased during lockdown as people try to navigate their medical appointments and other things they need in a more isolated situation to what they're used to."

The Cycle of Hope event has been running since 2008.

"It used to be a nationwide event but now Taranaki is the only region that does it. In the time that it has run, over $100,000 has been raised for the Taranaki Cancer Society."

Cassie says at last year's event, 35 cyclists from Taranaki and Hamilton completed the 200km course.

"They started at 5.30am outside the Ministry of Social Development building in New Plymouth and travel around the coast. They stop in at Hāwera for morning tea and continue to Ngaere Primary School where the pupils perform waiata for them. They stop in Stratford for lunch around 1pm and finish up in New Plymouth around 3.30pm.

"They have regular stops for a break and there are people available at the stops to quickly fix their bikes if they need it."

She says the trip is emotional.

"Taranaki Cancer Society members follow them around in a car. It is a huge dedication for cyclists, they train for months leading up to the event. Most of the cyclists have been through cancer, or know someone affected by it. They go such a long way to support someone they love, and others who need the services."

Cassie says once the country has moved to alert level 2, a date will be finalised.

"We will be able to confirm the number of cyclists taking part as well. People wanting to be a cyclist for this event can contact me."

For more information, or to donate, visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/cycle-of-hope2021. To enquire about becoming a cyclist, contact Cassie via email: cassie.rowe@cancercd.org.nz.