Stratford High School’s Philippa Smith wins Taranaki Sports Award

Alyssa Smith
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
Philippa Smith won the Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association (TSSSA) Service to Sport award at the Taranaki Sports Awards.

Philippa Smith is dedicated to providing sporting opportunities for students.

Stratford High School’s sports coordinator said she loves her job and wouldn’t change a second.

“I truly enjoy my job, building relationships with students and staff, and getting paid for what I enjoy doing which, after 12 years, is a rare thing.”

Her dedication to secondary school sports has earned her the Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association (TSSSA) Service to Sport award.

“I feel privileged to be recognised as it shows appreciation and value in my work, I have been very lucky to have had two supportive principals, Philip Keenan and Cameron Stone, who both see the value in sport and providing opportunities for our students outside the classroom.”

Smith, who is a TSSSA board member, organises students to attend TSSSA events.

“There are around 40 each year, and then I take them to these events. I also make funding applications for the purchase of sports uniforms and equipment, and also for our teams heading away to tournaments, along with making travel arrangements for those trips. I also take all bookings for our school sports stadium.”

At Stratford High School, Smith organises in-school athletics, swimming sports, cross country and triathlon events.

“I have organised students into teams for basketball and coached and managed basketball, netball and cricket teams. I’m also on the Central Rugby Committee as a school liaison. I have a Stratford High School Sports Council of around 30 students who are keen to help out with running events.“

She said she enjoys what she does.

“It is important for our students to have sporting opportunities as it teaches them many life skills like time management, tolerance, commitment, work/life balance etc. Through TSSSA events they get to meet other students from outside our school, and may find a random sport they enjoy which they otherwise might not experience.”


