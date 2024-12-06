Philippa Smith won the Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association (TSSSA) Service to Sport award at the Taranaki Sports Awards.

Philippa Smith is dedicated to providing sporting opportunities for students.

Stratford High School’s sports coordinator said she loves her job and wouldn’t change a second.

“I truly enjoy my job, building relationships with students and staff, and getting paid for what I enjoy doing which, after 12 years, is a rare thing.”

Her dedication to secondary school sports has earned her the Taranaki Secondary School Sports Association (TSSSA) Service to Sport award.

“I feel privileged to be recognised as it shows appreciation and value in my work, I have been very lucky to have had two supportive principals, Philip Keenan and Cameron Stone, who both see the value in sport and providing opportunities for our students outside the classroom.”