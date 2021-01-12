Stratford High School announces Head Boy and Girl for 2021

The announcement was made at the school's senior prizegiving. Photo/ Jeanette Bell

Stratford High School's head boy and girl have been announced for 2021.

The announcement was made at the school's senior prizegiving last month.

The school's head girl for 2021 is Ella Hussey. She says it is a privilege to be selected for the role.

"I'm quite excited to be able to lead the school with the other members of the school leadership team."

She says becoming head girl has been her long-term goal.

"At school we have Poutama where we set goals for ourselves. I've had becoming head girl as my goal since Year 9. I feel really happy knowing I've achieved my goal and that all the hard work has paid off."

Ella says she wants to encourage people to give things a go.

"Whether it be in sports or the academic field, I want to help people try their best."

In 2021, Ella is taking physics, chemistry, biology, calculus and fabric. After she finishes at Stratford High School, Ella plans to attend university.

Stratford High School's head boy for 2021 is Duncan Sheed. He says becoming head boy has been a long-term goal.

"Ever since Year 9 and 10 I thought it would be pretty awesome to be head boy. It's exciting to have successfully applied for the role."

Duncan says his goal is to organise art showcases for the school.

"It would be really cool to involve the juniors as well."

He says he wants to promote the school to future students.

"I've had a great time at Stratford High School, it has a great environment."

His aim is to be approachable and helpful to all students, he says.

"When I started high school, the head boy at the time would always talk to the newer students and guide us through which was very valuable."

Duncan is taking English, home economics, drama, music, and taking part in the Gateway programme.

Duncan says he has two plans for the future.

"I will either take a food cookery course or attend university."