New Plymouth District Council’s Urban contract manager Alan Stenner and New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard with one of the new signs.

Taranaki’s war veterans are being honoured as part of a nationwide campaign.

Six New Plymouth district streets have new signs featuring poppies to remember those who served in World War I and World War II.

The Poppy Places project, run by The NZ Poppy Places Trust, works with councils nationwide to install the signs, with the New Plymouth District Council being one of 35 councils involved.

The new signs are on Birdwood Ave, French St and Kitchener Tce in Moturoa, Dowding Place, Memorial Place in Waitara and Te Rangi Hiroa Place in Urenui.

New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard said it’s great to acknowledge and remember Taranaki’s veterans.