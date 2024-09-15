Advertisement
New Plymouth District Council honours war vets with new street signs

New Plymouth District Council’s Urban contract manager Alan Stenner and New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard with one of the new signs.

Taranaki’s war veterans are being honoured as part of a nationwide campaign.

Six New Plymouth district streets have new signs featuring poppies to remember those who served in World War I and World War II.

The Poppy Places project, run by The NZ Poppy Places Trust, works with councils nationwide to install the signs, with the New Plymouth District Council being one of 35 councils involved.

The new signs are on Birdwood Ave, French St and Kitchener Tce in Moturoa, Dowding Place, Memorial Place in Waitara and Te Rangi Hiroa Place in Urenui.

New Plymouth RSA president Graham Chard said it’s great to acknowledge and remember Taranaki’s veterans.

“It’s important that we remember the heritage of past military personnel who have contributed to the freedoms and lifestyle we have now. It’s cool that New Plymouth District Council has got on board of this waka in recognising these names.”

New Plymouth District Council’s urban contract manager Alan Stenner said the new street signs cement an important part of New Zealand’s history.

“We are delighted that we have introduced Poppy Places into our network and remind the community of the veterans who served our country.”

