Kaponga Primary School fundraiser: big rigs, food trucks, fireworks in Taranaki

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Kaponga Primary School principal Shane Downs said the upcoming Big Rigs and Big Bangs fundraiser on Saturday, November 16, will have something for everyone. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Kaponga Primary School’s new fundraiser is shining a spotlight on big rigs.

School principal Shane Downs said the upcoming event, Big Rigs and Big Bangs, will build on the success of the previous Preston Engineering Kaponga Primary Hard Park fundraiser.

“This year we have decided to go slightly different.”

Rather than displaying classic and modern cars, the event will have a rural flavour, focusing on tractors, trucks, service vehicles and tankers.

“By doing big rigs and not just trucks, it gives the crowd the chance to look at some big machinery up close, as opposed to just driving past it on the road.”

He said there’ll be something for everyone, with markets, food trucks and activities for children.

“We’ll have face painting, raffles, mini jeeps, a bouncy castle and a merry-go-round.”

There will be live entertainment during the event with DJ Kepa spinning tracks on the night.

“We are going to have a DJ to create a relaxed atmosphere.”

He said the event will end with a public fireworks display, one of only three in Taranaki this year.

“We’ll cap the night off with a professional fireworks display, put on by Michael Keat from TLL in New Plymouth.”

He said the school will also be selling hāngī on the day.

“This year a new whānau to the school has taken on the responsibility of prepping and cooking this for us. Purchasing of hāngī is by pre-order to ensure we don’t have too much wastage, or worse, not enough.”

He said he is grateful for the hard work of the Kaponga Primary School Whānau group in organising the event.

“They are working hard to gather sponsors and products to make this a successful night. The event will hopefully become a regular event for us. This year may be smallish, but with success, it will grow.”

The details:

What: Big Rigs and Big Bangs

When: Saturday, November 16, 5pm-9pm

Where: Kaponga Primary School, 30 Egmont St, Kaponga

Cost: Gold coin entry

Other: For more information on having a market stall, displaying your machinery or ordering a hangi, contact the school on 06 764 6693, or 0224307787

