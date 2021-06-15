Junior Hockey Festival: Young players enjoy weekend festival

Central Thomas played against the Northern Simpson team.

Young Taranaki hockey players took to the turf over Queen's Birthday weekend to compete in the Taranaki Junior Hockey Festival.

Sixteen teams competed in the festival. Denise Hill, executive officer for Taranaki Hockey, says there were Year 3-5 mixed teams and Year 6 to 8 boys and girls teams.

The festival has taken place since 1961.

"In 2016 it changed from a representative tournament to a participation tournament."

Participation is the focus for the tournament.

"It is a fantastic way for the children to play something different from their weekly hockey, to have fun and meet other children from within their own area and from throughout Taranaki."

Denise says wooden boards were installed for the tournament around the field so the games were fast and continuous.

Heidi Fenton, 12, from the Central Thomas team.

"The boards deflect the ball and carry on. They get several short games over the day. The games are 13 minutes long."

Denise says the teams are mixed within a region.

"Schools in northern Taranaki are mixed so they play with some different children from their usual team. We also had central teams."

Participants didn't have any prior training for the tournament. They arrived at the event, grabbed their T-shirt and met their team.

She says the tournament is a great way for the players to make friends and have fun.

"It's all about the experience and having fun. They meet new people and play alongside others who they wouldn't normally play with."

Junior umpires were used for the tournament. The umpires have been assisting with the weekly competitions in Stratford and New Plymouth.

The Central Webby team played against Northern Edgecombe.

"This is an opportunity for them to participate, gain experience and use the skills they have been learning. They all did a fantastic job."

Players were encouraged to switch positions on the field.

"That way they can have a go and experience all the positions on the field."