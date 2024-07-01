Apart from the obvious health benefits for us (and the dog), walks in the park have really lifted my awareness of how well utilised the parks have become. The trails are great and would be a leisurely walk for most people.

The new aquatic centre is continuing to grow in popularity and the numbers through the door are increasing as more structured programmes are added to the mix. There are all sorts of classes targeted at different age groups and at diverse needs. The warm hydrotherapy pool is a real winner and many people needing low impact exercise or recovering from injury are regular visitors. Many of the pool users are from out of the district and are travelling here just to use the quality facilities.

Another attraction that seems to have captured the imagination of the region is the new bridge over the Manganui Gorge on Mt Taranaki. It is an impressive structure and people have been flocking to the plateau and on to the bridge for a photo opportunity. For some, it is the sudden realisation that we have a magnificent mountain right on our doorstep and a recreational opportunity like no other.

I enjoyed a quiet laugh last week when a local bloke complained to me that he went to check it out on Sunday afternoon and had real difficulty finding a parking place at the plateau; his negativity was creeping in. After I told him I thought that was a good problem to have and the photo of him on the bridge was awesome, he departed a happy man and so was I. Obviously, the power of positive affirmation was a good feeling for both of us.

As mayor, people often approach me with a personal story to tell, sometimes awkward and sometimes very heartwarming. While attending the positive ageing forum last week, a man who was a stranger to me and a newcomer to Stratford approached me to tell me of his experience when buying groceries at the supermarket. While he was experiencing some difficulties at the checkout counter on how he was going to pay the $40 owing, a person stepped forward from the queue and said she would pay for his groceries. Naturally, he was impressed by the random act of kindness. He felt that gesture confirmed his belief before he moved here, that smaller communities are more supportive than the larger centres and he wanted to share his story.

So where are my meandering comments going? With all the stressful challenges facing people in tough times, there is always opportunity and a need to try and normalise life. This can be greatly assisted by supportive actions of others, and it is mutually beneficial to do so. Take the opportunity to get out and about to enjoy the wonderful things the district has to offer.

Life is what you make it and doing a few basic, enjoyable activities can enhance that positive feeling we all crave for.