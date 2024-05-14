The Manganui Gorge suspension bridge on Taranaki Maunga is now open. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The Manganui Gorge suspension bridge on Taranaki Maunga is now open. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A new suspension bridge that links the Taranaki Maunga plateau carpark to the Manganui ski area is now open.

The Manganui Gorge suspension bridge was formally opened with a blessing and karakia by Ngāti Ruanui on Tuesday, May 14.

The $1.2 million bridge is part of the multimillion-dollar Taranaki Crossing project, a partnership between Ngā Iwi o Taranaki, the Department of Conservation (DoC) and Kānoa - Regional Economic Development and Investment Unit.

The Taranaki Crossing is funded by the Provincial Growth Fund ($13.4m), announced in September 2018, with additional funding provided by DoC ($3.4m).

More than 100 guests, including iwi representatives, contractors and staff from central and local government agencies, attended the bridge’s formal opening.

The 100m-long bridge, within Egmont National Park/Te Papakura o Taranaki, was designed to last for 100 years and built to withstand the sub-alpine Manganui Gorge’s winds and weather conditions.

The bridge will improve access through Manganui Gorge, replacing the existing track at the bottom of the gorge.

Supported by two masts at either end, the bridge sits 49.5m above the gorge’s floor and features artwork from Ngāti Ruanui.

DoC’s Hauraki-Waikato-Taranaki regional director Tinaka Mearns said the build was challenging, with plenty of reminders of why safety was one of the key drivers of the suspension bridge.

“We knew from the outset this would be an impressive structure once finished. We’re so delighted an eye-catching and important part of the Taranaki Crossing visitor experience is completed.”

Te Runanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust deputy chair Tumu W’akaae Ngapari Nui said the bridge marked a new era of co-governance for the maunga.

“We have worked alongside DoC from design to construction, including the gifting of taonga that makes this bridge a destination itself. The bridge’s stunning visual appearance fits well into the mountain landscape and is a unique part of the cultural interface Ngāti Ruanui brought to this project.”

He said the bridge would become a key tourist attraction “along with the experience Ngāti Ruanui has crafted, including our world-renowned Mountain House restaurant and accommodation complex”.

Kānoa’s principal regional adviser Bridget Sullivan said the Taranaki Crossing project would attract more visitors, boost local businesses and create jobs and other opportunities.

“The original $13.4m grant from the Provincial Growth Fund has resulted in other funders coming on board to support the entire Taranaki Crossing project.”

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke said it was great to see the Manganui Bridge project become a reality.

“The opening of the new bridge, it will be much easier to access the ski field and beyond. The bridge is an important link in the Taranaki Crossing and when this is fully developed, it will have great appeal for visitors and locals alike. The enhanced trail has been a while in the making but, in the end, it will be well worth the wait,” Volzke said.