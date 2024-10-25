She said this was the first pet day she’d brought an animal to.

“I’ve had Goose for about a year and this is our first pet day together.”

Kaponga Primary School pupil Jae Laison-Franzen and his pet chicken Hei Hei were at the school's annual pet day on Friday, October 25. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Cataleya’s brother Jae also brought an animal to the school, with his chicken, Hei Hei entered in the small animal competition.

Jae said he’s had Hei Hei for two months.

“It’s my first time bringing an animal to pet day too. It was a whole lot of fun.”

Hei Hei had plenty of company on the day, with Rylie Jayadheera, 7, bringing her three guinea pigs Buttercup, Twinkle and Ginger to school. Rylie said she loves her pets.

“They’re really cute.”

Kaponga Primary School pupil Rylie Jayadheera and her three guinea pigs Buttercup, Twinkle and Ginger were at the school's annual pet day. Photo / Alyssa Smith

She liked showing people her pets and how to care for them.

“You have to feed them and give them water and play with them. They don’t like being picked up and held so we only pick them up to clean the cages.”

Oliver Rhode’s cat Floyd was also there on the day. Oliver said his family adopted Floyd from Stratford-based charity, The Scratching Post.

“It’s Floyd’s first time at the pet day. He loves having the top of his head scratched.”

Kaponga Primary School pupil Oliver Rhode (left) with his cat Floyd and friends Connor-T Doyle-Cassidy and Zeke Morresey-Pearce at the annual pet day on Friday, October 25. Photo / Alyssa Smith

The dogs, calves, and lambs enjoyed the sunshine with their competitions taking place outside. Arabella Downs and her dog Aggie were at the pet day together. Arabella said Aggie has been to every pet day since she was born.

I love bringing Aggie to school. It’s a lot of fun.”

Kaponga Primary School pupil Arabella Downs and her dog Aggie were at the annual pet day together on Friday, October 25. Photo / Alyssa Smit

She said she was busy getting Aggie ready for the day.

“I brushed her a lot and then put her in a costume as well.”

Fellow pupil Thomas Krutz and his lamb Rosie were also at the event.

“I brush Rosie morning and night and then practice our leading and calling.”

Kaponga Primary School pupil Thomas Krutz and his lamb Rosie at the school's annual pet day on Friday, October 25. Photo / Alyssa Smith

He said he enjoys pet day.

“Rosie can meet other lambs and then we get to have a lot of fun as well.”

Principal Shane Downs said the annual pet day was successful.

“We’ve always done the different animal competitions to ensure everyone has a chance to bring an animal to school. As for the calf and lambs, we know just how hard these kids work on getting their calf or lamb ready for pet day so it’s important to run.”

There was plenty to see on the day, he said, with the pupils displaying their artwork creations in the hall.

“There was a huge effort by the pupils and staff to create something special. It’s great to have that work on display as when the families come in, they can see what their kids have been up to.”







