Kaponga Primary School pupil Cataleya Laison-Franzen and her pet goat Goose dressed up for the school's annual pet day. Photo / Alyssa Smith
Kaponga Primary School had some new entrants to the classroom.
The new additions were only there for a day, however, as students brought their much-loved animal companions to the school for the annual pet day on Friday.
From lambs, calves and dogs to chicken, cats and even a goat, there was a wide range of animals at the event. There was something for every animal, with small animals, calves, lambs and dog competitions.
Cataleya Laison-Franzen brought her pet goat Goose to school. The pair wore matching costumes, with Goose dressed as a bumblebee and Cataleya as a beekeeper.
“I thought it would be cool to dress up. His name is Goose because he’s a silly goose that jumps everywhere. He fits his name.”
“It’s my first time bringing an animal to pet day too. It was a whole lot of fun.”
Hei Hei had plenty of company on the day, with Rylie Jayadheera, 7, bringing her three guinea pigs Buttercup, Twinkle and Ginger to school. Rylie said she loves her pets.
“They’re really cute.”
She liked showing people her pets and how to care for them.
“You have to feed them and give them water and play with them. They don’t like being picked up and held so we only pick them up to clean the cages.”
Oliver Rhode’s cat Floyd was also there on the day. Oliver said his family adopted Floyd from Stratford-based charity, The Scratching Post.
“It’s Floyd’s first time at the pet day. He loves having the top of his head scratched.”
The dogs, calves, and lambs enjoyed the sunshine with their competitions taking place outside. Arabella Downs and her dog Aggie were at the pet day together. Arabella said Aggie has been to every pet day since she was born.
I love bringing Aggie to school. It’s a lot of fun.”
Principal Shane Downs said the annual pet day was successful.
“We’ve always done the different animal competitions to ensure everyone has a chance to bring an animal to school. As for the calf and lambs, we know just how hard these kids work on getting their calf or lamb ready for pet day so it’s important to run.”
There was plenty to see on the day, he said, with the pupils displaying their artwork creations in the hall.
“There was a huge effort by the pupils and staff to create something special. It’s great to have that work on display as when the families come in, they can see what their kids have been up to.”