Tamariki were all keen to be amongst the first to leap into the new facility and make their first splash. Photo / Ilona Hanne

Nearly 200 eager swimmers lined up outside Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre on Thursday last week, ready for the official opening of the much-awaited $22 million facility.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke, who had the honour of cutting the ribbon to formally open the aquatic centre, said when the old pool's roof was fitted in the 1980s, they were told it had a 20-year lifespan.

"We've had it for 40."

He said the community had made it clear they wanted a new pool, rather than for the old one to be repaired, and while the final cost of the project was $22 million, only $12m of that had come directly from rates, with $8m coming from the Provincial Growth Fund and $2m from a mix of private funders, including Toi Foundation, Taranaki Electricity Trust and the New Zealand Lotteries Grant Board.

Once the ribbon was cut, it was time to make a splash, with 172 swimmers along with numerous caregivers and spectators filing through the reception area and into the main pool area.

The first three to check in and be ready to jump were seven-year-old Greer Watson and her 10-year-old sister Taylor, along with Logan Ries (11).

"It looks pretty amazing."

Taylor was impressed with her first view of the new facility, while Logan summed it up with just one word.

"Amazing."

Greer Watson (7), Logan Ries (11) and Taylor Watson (10) were officially the first three people to head through reception and toward the swimming area on the opening day. Photo / Ilona Hanne

The trio had lined up for about 40 minutes before the opening was scheduled to start, as they didn't want to miss their chance to dive into local history by being amongst the first to jump into the pool.

"I can't wait, I love it already," said Greer.

Once all keen swimmers were lined up at the pool edges, they were counted down by the mayor with a: "Three, two, one - jump!"

Indi Young (6) thought the slide and the water spray features in the splash pad were the best parts of the new swimming pool. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

With four pools and a fun, infant-and-toddler-friendly splash pad, it was a case of what was at times almost too much choice, as tamariki explored the new facility trying out everything from interactive water toys to hydrotherapy jets.

"I like the slide best, and the water spray bit."

Indi Young (6) thought the new pool was "really nice," and hoped to come back soon.

Priyen Chetty was in the pool with his children, Isla (8) and Jackson (6), and both were already fans of the new facility, he said.

"It's great, they are enjoying it."

Jackson said he liked swimming, and having a new pool to practice in made it even more fun.

"It's big, I like it."

Priyen Chetty with his daughter Isla (8) and son Jackson (6) were all having fun in one of the facility's four pools. Photo / Vicki Zieltjes

