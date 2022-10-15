Local Focus: The pool party Stratford residents have been waiting for

Stratford residents celebrate the opening of Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre.

On Thursday afternoon Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke cut the red ribbon for Wai O Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre, officially opening its doors to the public.

Nearly 200 residents came together to celebrate the opening of the $22 million facility, taking the opportunity to be among the first Stratford residents to dive in and experience the four brand new pools.

Volzke described Wai O Rua as a "first-class" recreational facility which will contribute to the health and wellbeing of the community, but also as a training ground for Stratford's competitive swimmers.

"It's just going to be incredible for the future of this district."

Swimmers seemed to agree, loving the warm water that they reckoned was better than cold water pools in New Plymouth.

Apollo Projects led the 18-month construction, with $8m funding from central government's provincial growth fund, $12m fronted by Stratford ratepayers, and $2m coming from private funding.

Stratford District Council collaborated with local iwi Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāruahine, and Ngāti Maru who gifted the name Wai O Rua which translates to "Water of Rua", drawing inspiration from two local tupuna Ruaputuhanga and Rua Taranaki.

Wai O Rua Aquatic Centre is open from 6am to 6.30pm weekdays, 7am to 5pm Saturdays, and 10am to 5pm Sundays.

Additional reporting by Nina Pinkerton-Bennett