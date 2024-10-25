“It’s a great fit. As a charity, we help people in Stratford who face adversity and he has faced his own.”

Chisolm, an ambassador for the Rural Support Trust, travels across the country to speak to rural communities about mental health and resilience.

Petrie said he and the committee look forward to hearing Chisholm speak.

“He’s a very good inspirational speaker.”

He said there will also be a DJ on the night, nibbles and a cash bar.

“It’s going to be a great event.”

He said they would also auction off some great items on the night.

“We will have sporting attire from local and national teams as well as four tickets for the guided van tour for Christmas Homes for HOPE.”

Their annual Christmas Homes for HOPE fundraiser is scheduled for the weekend after, he said. The fundraiser is all about spreading festive cheer.

This year the event will feature 11 venues, with 10 homes and Stratford Primary School to be decorated for Christmas, he said.

“We have a lot of new homes this year which is exciting. The great thing about this event is it’s never the same. There are new trends and things in fashion each year.”

This year local businesses are invited to join in on the fun, with a new, friendly competition taking place.

“We have created a ‘deck the halls’ competition, encouraging businesses to get into the Christmas spirit. For a donation or koha, they can come to the rugby club on the day and decorate a tree. The winner will receive a morning tea shout.”

He said 20 businesses have already signed up.

“It’s really good to see people jumping on board.”

To see the trees and the 11 venues, people have to secure their tickets with two types to choose from, a general admission ticket or a guided minivan tour.

The guided minivan tour ticket gives people access to a high tea and a goodie bag, he said.

“The guided minivan tours sell out quickly so I’d encourage people to get in and secure their spot.”

This year, the charity is opening the event to children, with each general admission adult ticket coming with a free children’s ticket. Additional children’s tickets cost $5.

“We thought it would be fun to open this up to children.”

Ticket holders will also have access to exclusive Christmas merch, he said.

“We’ll be selling Christmas cake, treats, decorations and merchandise at the Deck the Halls competition venue.”

The committee is also preparing for its January event, the Ambrose Golf Tournament. Petrie said this is the charity’s largest fundraising event.

“It’s a three-person Ambrose-style tournament. This is only open to a limited number of players and we’re taking teams now.”

The Details:

What: Team HOPE 10-year anniversary

When: Saturday, November 9. Doors open 6.30pm

Where: War Memorial Hall

Other: Nibbles provided, cash bar and DJ.

Tickets: $25 available from https://bit.ly/TeamHOPEevent

What: Christmas Homes for HOPE

When: Sunday, November 17

Tickets: $35 general admission with one free child per each paying adult. Additional children $5. Tickets available from Inkpot Café, Anna’s Flowers, Cottage Lane, The Christmas Village, Creative Printz, The Nail Bar Taranaki or online at iticket.co.nz

Guided minivan tours: $70 each, including high tea and goodie bag. Contact Hayley Loverage on 027 484 2329 to book. Tickets selling quickly, book now to avoid disappointment

What: Team HOPE Ambrose Golf Tournament

When: Saturday, January 25

Cost: $40 per team

Other: Contact Maria Merson on 027 226 3465 to enter a team