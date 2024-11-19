Wano said iwi of Taranaki had strong relationships with the capital because of migrations there in the early 1800s.

“But today it’s all about the motu – we’re going down as a Maunga to support the call: Toitū te Tiriti,” he said.

In the 1860’s Māori took up arms to stop land being taken and in the 1870s the non-violent resistance of Parihaka took shape as the settler Government moved to take land already confiscated, but on paper only.

Parihaka’s stand is symbolised by the raukura – the white albatross feathers that stand for the vow of peace.

“It is the raukura [meaning peace] but it’s also about a firm resistance against everything that’s happened to us, since the invasion of Parihaka to what we’re facing today as ngā iwi o Taranaki,” said Wano.

“We take the raukura with us.”

Te Kāhui o Taranaki chair Jacqui King said uri (descendants) from Kurahaupō and the other two waka also took the mountain with them, bringing strength in unity and collective action.

“We always bring our tupuna maunga with us wherever we may go. What that represents for us is we stand strong in who we are as Taranaki, as Taranaki whānui.”

Nadia Phillips and Angie Walters helped organise the Kurahaupō bus, travelling around the coast picking up at small towns before meeting Aotea Waka whānau in Te Hāwera.

“They’re all excited, they’re already on the bus ready to go – I can hear them telling me to hurry up!”

From Tokomaru waka, Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa chair Liana Poutu agreed the three waka were delivering the maunga kaupapa of kotahitanga (unity).

“We bring all of the legacy, that history – and our tupuna are with us.

“As an example, there’s a history of over 200 petitions of the Taranaki Māori Trust Board to return Taranaki Maunga to our people, to his uri.”

She said the people of the maunga remain strong in the face of ongoing challenges.

“Ahakoa te taumaha i tēnei wā, kei konei tonu, ka ora tonu tātou.”

From Aotea waka, Te Aorangi Dillon, the tumu whakarae of Te Korowai o Ngāruahine, said they had made “untold submissions” in response to the coalition agreement and the hīkoi was part of the same response.

“Our people have been protesting and challenging the Government since its inception – this is just what’s happening in our time.

“Everyone is inspired by Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke’s haka the other day, that she led: She’s an MP but actually she’s an uri and she represents our uri feelings.

“Everybody’s active and this is another way to activate … also our tauiwi and Pākehā friends and whānau – they’re all behind this as well.”

Rukutai Watene of Aotea waka and Ngāti Ruanui iwi said nothing had changed in the struggle without end.

“Kore e mutu, ōrite tēnei rā ki a rātou.

“Ka haere tonu ngā mahi, ki te kawana ka whawhai tonu”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air