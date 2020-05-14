The new LED lights on top of the historic Hāwera Water Tower have been changed to help celebrate the move to level 2.



Upgraded just before the country went into lockdown, the new LEDs have a longer lifespan than the former red neons, which were installed in 1932. An added advantage is that they can be changed to different colours, patterns and strobe.

The lights are displaying a rainbow pattern to celebrate moving from alert level 3 to level 2, where most businesses can open, and children can return to school.

South Taranaki District Council tourism and events team leader, Tarin Hunt, says the lights make the tower stand out.

"It's great to see a new modern feature on the tower to make it stand out in the night sky."

Advertisement

Tarin says community groups, organisations or businesses can apply to have the lights changed for a set time to a colour that may represent or acknowledgement a significant event for them.

"The community can have a beacon to go alongside their causes which is visible in the community to help aid in their causes."



An application form can be downloaded from the South Taranaki District Council website www.southtaranaki.com or collected from the South Taranaki i-SITE Visitor Information Centre.