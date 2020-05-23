It's been a long time since Beauden Barrett's fans have seen him on the rugby field - but it seems he's in better shape than ever on the golf course.

On the first weekend of level 2, the All Black took to the golfing green with his mates at Kauri Cliffs in Northland - the course richlisters often reach by helicopter. It seems Barrett teed off with Harry Hart, son of New Zealand's wealthiest man Graeme Hart, property developer Kurt Gibbons and Tim McGoldrick, brother of radio star Laura. It seems it was just the tonic to have straight out of lockdown and before Blues training - the first five-eighth's star blitzed his team-mates in a fitness drill, where he also set a personal record.

Early last year the foursome posed up at the club together with Kiwi golfing star Michael Campbell.

In February this year, golf-loving Barrett was on the course in the United States with Gibbons, former All Black Israel Dagg and richlister Mark Francis at the Phoenix Open in Arizona. The fun-loving lads then headed to Miami for the Super Bowl. Days later Barrett, McGoldrick, Dagg and Barrett's fellow All Black team-mates Damian McKenzie and Anton Lienert-Brown posed together at the NZ Open at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown