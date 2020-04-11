Timing has been everything for life in the lockdown bubble for showbiz couple Emmett Skilton and fiancee Holly Shervey. The pair had just finished the fourth series of their show, Millennial Jenny, and glided naturally into home isolation with their cat, Jeffrey, editing and getting the new episodes in top shape for their audience.

Former Almighty Johnsons' star Skilton and Auckward Love star Shervey were way ahead of the production curve with their Instagram-only show. Since its launch in February 2019, the show has built an impressive audience and with all eyes looking to devices during lockdown, they hope #MillennialJenny will bring some much needed lols at the expense of the plight of millennials.

Holly Shervey in the fourth series of her show Millennial Jenny.

The pair's entrepreneurial skills are paying off. Late last year they took a sneaky trip to New York and Los Angeles to work with their US reps on promising international prospects for the show. They see this season as a big stepping stone towards making the broadcast-length series of the show.

For those new to the comedy show, this season sees the bubbly, hopelessly-millennial Jenny, (Shervey,) pondering some of the bigger issues in life. Being a "hot mom" v being a "girl boss"; fighting for the planet v avoiding responsibility; and most importantly, her fear of microwaves. This season is full of the original cast - Jenny's earnest boss, Max (Emmett), her arch-nemesis, Penny (Emily Campbell), and her ball-busting colleague, Debbie, (Jacqueline Nairn).

Skilton has been enjoying his directing gig on Shortland Street, especially when he gets to boss his former Almighty Johnsons grandpa, Ben Barrington.

"I am also acting in an upcoming co-production between NZ and Canada, voicing a fun character in Power Rangers: Beast Morphers, plus I had the pleasure of acting alongside some of NZ's best on a film which is set in the late 1800s New Zealand," says Skilton.

So really, how is isolation? we ask.

"We're doing pretty good considering, Jeffrey is perfect company," says Shervey.

"A big low for us is often finding ourselves in a state of "what next", leaving us feeling anxious. When can we make future plans? When will we be able to carry on our work in LA? And maybe most importantly, what will the new "normal" be?" Shervey says.

"Lockdown's exposed us to such a unique way of approaching our lives - our work in the film industry included - so stepping into the unknown after lockdown will be very interesting, adds Skilton.

And the highs?

"Embracing our bubble, spending more time with our cat and starting to calling each other Tittens and Smudge. Help us!" says Shervey.

"And we have finally made use of the only board game we have in the house. Holly and I have been holding our own Jenga Championship most nights after dinner. The competition gets INTENSE, as we use a giant whiteboard to keep score, but we've really been enjoying the wind down after big days," says Skilton.

Emmett Skilton in Millennial Jenny

And if you are not watching their show, Skilton insists that Ozark Season 3 on Netflix will get people through the rest of lockdown.

"You kidding me? It's incredible," he says.

There is one certainty in their lives, the long-term engaged couple will finally tie the knot in autumn 2021, no matter what.

This Thursday the first episode from the new cycle drops on : instagram.com/millennialjenny/