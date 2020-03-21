Former broadcaster Paul Henry was father of the bride two weeks ago for daughter Bella in Mangawhai, and a groom himself last Saturday, when he married Rich Lister Diane Foreman at her home in Remuera.

But could Henry have a new son-in-law in the pipeline? Henry and Foreman kept tight-lipped about the ceremony, but there was one guest who kept his followers updated - real estate man-about-town Ricky Cave showed Foreman's home and the wedding at its best through his Instagram stories and also posed with Henry's other daughter, Sophie Hopes.

Ricky Cave and Sophie Hopes. Photo: Instagram

The pair have been rumoured to be seeing each other for months. Unlike sister Bella, Sophie has kept a low profile. Cave, on the other hand, famously dated former Bachelorette Chrystal Chenery and made no secret he would like to be part of reality show Million Dollar Listing when rumours surfaced it may do a Kiwi version in NZ. Cave did not respond to requests for comment from Spy.

The wedding of Henry and Foreman looked stunning. Former mayor John Banks was among an elegant smattering of guests on umbrella-adorned decks of Foreman's Spanish-style house.

Advertisement

Diane Foreman and Ricky Cave. Photo: Instagram

The pair married in the garden amid fabulous large urns of roses. Foreman wore an elegant off-white sleeveless dress with cut-out detail and Henry, white trousers with a navy check shirt and purple jacket. The entertainment consisted of a saxophonist and cellist duo.