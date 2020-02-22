One very cute baby is on the way when gorgeous Kiwi actress Shushila Takao and husband, mixed martial arts fighter Rod MacSwain, welcome their newborn into the world.

The actor and model — best known for her roles in Filthy Rich, The Shannara Chronicles and Tatau — changed her name to her husband's after the pair eloped to Hawaii last September.

Shushila tells Spy: "Rod and I got married last year while on holiday in Hawaii and have been on a beautiful journey since."

The expectant parents have been together for several years and are big fans of each other's careers. Shushila is a respected make-up artist in the entertainment world and MacSwain works in combat training at A List gym Ludus Magnus.

"Rod is currently running his company Hybrid Training Systems and contracting himself to like-minded gyms as well as holding fight camps and events, working with troubled youth." says Shushila.

The actress has shared beautiful snaps of her pregnancy over the last few months and in November captioned one baby bump photo with: "Little martial artist for sure in there…"

"We are counting down the days to the arrival of our boy. I'm excited for this next chapter with a newborn, although I have had the pleasure of being a stepmum to Rod's oldest son who's lived with us since he was 10 and is 16 soon."

They have a fan in Bachelorette Lesina Nakhid-Schuster who told Shushila in a post last week that she looked incredible and how excited she was for them.

On another exchange Shushila told Nakhid-Schuster that she was loving her show and that she was the best representative for women in Aotearoa.