It's all on at half time at the Super Bowl in Miami tomorrow when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira take to the stage with their dancing troupes.

Superstar Kiwi Parris Goebel is choreographing the show and the New Zealand flag will be flying high with other Kiwis in the dancing squad including the talented Kaea Pearce.

Pearce, who has also danced back-up for Justin Bieber, Rihanna and The Weeknd, has been enjoying the build-up to the big day, rehearsing with J.Lo and the rest of the dancers.

Kiwi Kaea Pearce (right) is part of the dance troupe. Photo / Norrie Montgomery.

When not rehearsing, the dancers have partied on Miami-sized speed boats and have hung out in the city's top spots, being treated like stars.

They are becoming known in their own right and living influencer lives — receiving merchandise from streetwear brand Scarlet Heart Collection with a note saying: "Dear J.Lo Squad, You've worked hard for this moment. You've rehearsed and practised so diligently. There's no chance or luck in YOU being selected to be HERE. You deserve THIS moment! YOU are going to KILL it."

The beauty regime for the dancers has been on point too, with Kiwi beauty mogul Ashley Allen flying to Miami to do their eyelash extensions.

Superstar Kiwi Parris Goebel is choreographing the show. Photo / File

Flame-haired Pearce is engaged to former Vodafone Warriors player Bodene Thompson, who now plays league in the UK.

It's been a massive month for the talented dance maestro Goebel. She was made a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the New Year's Honours List and has been approached by entertainment giant Sony Pictures to direct a film adaptation of her 2013 stage show, Murder on the Dance Floor.

Goebel debuted the show, featuring dancers from her Palace Dance Studio, seven years ago at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, to sell-out crowds.

And on Thursday Goebel revealed she was excited be the face of MAC cosmetics' latest campaign.