Are long-term lovebirds, former Shortland Street star Grace Palmer and Rawiri Jobe married? According to their Instagrams they were stylishly hitched in Vegas last August.

They recently broke the news on Instagram

"Hitched by Elvis in the back of a pink Cadillac, I love you I love us" Palmer wrote

"August 22nd (love heart) Hitched" wrote Jobe.

Many congratulations followed and the pair did not correct anyone but did not wish to comment further to Spy.

The couple said they were hitched by Elvis in a pink Cadillac. Photo / Supplied

They have been on each other's arms around town for several years and complement each other perfectly. Both have spent time in LA putting feelers out.

Palmer, 25 had more than 630,000 fans tune in to see her Shortland Street character Lucy Karim, whom she had played for three years, die after delivering her daughter in the back of the car.

Jobe, a former Step Dave star joined the cast in Ferndale last year and is playing character Eddie Adams. He starred in seasons four and five of the Brokenwood Mysteries and has been in the BBC drama series Tatau and mockumentary Find me a Māori Bride.

Sealed with a kiss: A touching moment in the Nevada desert resort. Photo / Supplied

Palmer will star in the upcoming drama The Deadlands as Iringana and also stars as Alice in the upcoming feature My Name is Heather, about a streetwalker from earthquake-ravaged Christchurch who must cope with societal prejudice and the threat of a deadly stalker in her attempts to forge a fresh start.

Spy will be looking for wedding rings next time we see the cute couple out and about.