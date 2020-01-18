Guests from New Zealand and around the world will descend on the Auckland Racing Club this Saturday for the Karaka Million.

The late-afternoon race has two $1 million races this year - one for 2-year-old thoroughbred horses and one for 3–year-olds.

Millionaires from as far away as Ireland, descend on the races and then the New Zealand Bloodstock sales the following week.

Among the international guests of note - and expected to splash the cash - are Tommy Heptinstall, thoroughbred horse owner from Australia, and John Magnier, owner of the Irish Coolmore thoroughbred stud.

The Million is known as the first social gathering where everyone is back in town for a catch up after the summer holidays.

This year, organisers will be hoping a new breed of sporting stars show up at the Million.

Last year NZ's richest family, the Harts, were out in force. A handful of Rich Listers are expected on Saturday night. Former supermodel Kylie Bax, 45, will be there to show off her racing expertise, as will former Lord of the Rings' horse trainer Chris Rutten.



The sporting codes of cricket and rugby are known to show interest in racing syndicates, with such personalities as Brendon McCullum, Stephen Donald, Ali Williams, and not to forget former All Black coach Sir Steve Hansen.

Breakfast's Matty McLean, former jockey Lance O'Sullivan and his wife Bridgette and their new generation of racing socialites, daughters Caitlin and Georgia are all confirmed to attend.

Win with Spy at The Million

Spy has four tickets for one lucky punter to attend the Karaka Million, New Zealand's richest race at the Auckland Racing Club this Saturday.

The winner will gain entry into the grounds and the new The Cavallo Club, an Italian-inspired experience with outdoor and covered areas located next to the track on the Newmarket Lawn.

Choose between a glass of Riccadonna Prosecco or Stella Artois on arrival. The prize also includes a food voucher to the value of $200 from the Italian-inspired fare at Amaranto.

Enjoy front-row views of the night's famous fireworks after the last race, and also get entry into the after-party in Cuvée. (Please note it is R18 and a dress code applies.)

Please enter at nzherald.co.nz/win. Entries close Wednesday, January 22.