Today Spy can reveal nine of the first 22 bachelors who will vie for NZ's first Bachelorette, the beautiful Dr Lesina Nakhid-Schuster on her nerve-racking journey to find love.

Joining ZM wild card Flynn Palmer, 20, are Hamilton food technology teacher Aaron McNabb, 27; Auckland personal trainer Glenn Richards, 28; Wanaka painting company owner Elliott Gilchrist, 32; Auckland designer Jonathan Wedge, 26; Auckland business development manager Kurt Johnston, 30; Perth production development manager Liam Cochrane, 28; Auckland account manager Steve Masters, 35 and Waipu builder Terence O'Brien, 25.

From left: Aaron McNabb, Elliot Gilochrist, Flynn Palmer, Glenn Richards, Jonathan Wedge, Kurt Johnston, Liam Cochrane, Steve Masters and Terence O'Brien.

If Nakhid-Schuster wants a man who can cook, Johnston's her guy here. McNabb and Wedge tick the romance box. If she likes a guy who can surf during the day but scrub up well in a suit. Cochrane ticks this box, although a warning - he thinks he is better-looking than Australian actor Liam Hemsworth. The Kiwi-born Aussie says he and his friends hold gratitude circles, where they tell each other what they are grateful for. He is also after a Hailey Baldwin female type.

The preferences of the other guys are not on the money either. McNabb likes Kate Hudson; Gilchrist, Ariana Grande; Palmer, Emily Ratajkowski, Richards, Scarlett Johansson; Wedge, Jennifer Aniston and Masters, Jennifer Lawrence. The only one to leave that question open is the handsome Johnston; let's just hope the good doctor likes a Warriors' game. Johnston once participated in a boxing match to get out of his comfort zone and says the ideal outcome of going on The Bachelorette would be to find someone to spend the rest of his life with and create memories with.

Advertisement

Check out the Herald throughout this week as we name the remaining 13 bachelors before all the action starts on January 27.

Is "the one" among this crop? You'll have to wait and see how this love story unfolds...