Beauden and Hannah Barrett appear to have decorated their new Remuera home with a pricey piece of investment art.

It is understood the All Black No 10 and his influencer wife paid $4.8 million in August to buy her parents' Remuera mansion. Since then Hannah has been selling furniture from their Wellington home through social media, and started settling into their new home at the end of last year.

Of all the social media posts Hannah shared, one stood out - featuring a striking Karl Maughan painting which Spy understands can fetch anywhere from $25,000 to $35,000 at auction.

Photo by Karl Maughan, Ohinemuri Crescent, 2017, reproduced with kind permission

Maughan's garden-themed art is some of New Zealand's most recognisable. With a career now spanning more than three decades, his work hangs in the lobby of the SkyCity Grand and homes of the well-heeled throughout New Zealand. Spy understands there is even one of his pieces at the New Zealand Consulate in New York. Much of his work is sold through Gow Langsford in Auckland.

Hannah, who has been acting as an ambassador for the ASB Classic this week, appeared too busy to answer Spy's request for comment on the couple's new piece, where they may have hung it and whether it was a house-warming present to themselves or from friends.

The Barretts aren't the first All Black couple to take a shine to tasteful luxury investment. In 2018 Spy reported that All Black Sam Cane and his-then fiancee, Harriet Allen, made a similar splurge, this time in the form of an antique Louis Vuitton trunk from Parnell's Baran De Bordeaux French antique store, whose prices range from $15,000-$35,000.