All Black Richie Mo'unga, 25, has said "I do" to long term partner Sophie Vieceli in a ceremony in Christchurch this weekend.

The first five eight and Vieceli wed at St Andrew's College Chapel, where Mo'unga attended school from 2009 to 2012.

While the newlyweds have been relatively quiet on social media lately, wedding guests have shared their congratulations for the couple.

Several of Mo'unga's Crusaders team mates are said to have joined in the celebrations.

Crusaders assistant coach Jason Ryan posted: "Great day celebrating Mr and Mrs Mo'unga,"

And former Crusaders team mate David Havili, wrote: "It's your day."

Mo'unga proposed to his now wife last year and shared a post to Instagram with the caption:

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you @sophievieceli," after popping the question while out horseriding.

Vieceli followed up with her own post, writing: "When a casual date horse riding down the beach turns into the best day of your life! I can't wait to grow old with you @richiemounga."

At Vieceli's hen's do last weekend she shared her excitement for her pending nuptials with a post on Instagram:

"I'm officially wedding-ready after the best night with all my favourite girls! The biggest thank you to my BMs for throwing the best hen's party, bring on the next week!"