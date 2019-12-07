Tennis star Michael Venus will walk up the aisle with his English rose, Sally Trafford, Spy has learned, and they'll spark a summer of sporting weddings.

The 32-year-old doubles star proposed to Trafford on the roof of the O2 Arena in London after he reached the semi-finals of the ATP Masters two years ago. Since then the couple have had baby daughter Lila.

Spy understands the nuptials will be in January — but it's not clear if it will be a Northern Hemisphere winter wedding or a summer wedding back home in New Zealand. The ASB Classic Doubles contracts aren't confirmed until Christmas Eve, which, if Venus is participating, would make for an eventful trip home.

Michael Venus and family. Photo / Supplied

The wedding spree crosses the sporting code divide with stars from rugby, league, netball and motor racing all due to tie the knot over the next couple of months.

All Black Richie Mo'unga and Sophie Vieceli have a pre-Christmas wedding after the bride-to-be had her hen's night last weekend.

"I'm officially wedding-ready after the best night with all my favourite girls! The biggest thank you to my BMs for throwing the best hen's party, bring on the next week!" Vieceli wrote on Instagram, pictured with more than 20 friends. Among them was sister Emma, who is married to former All Black Owen Franks.

Sophie Vieceli and Richie Mo'unga. Photo / Supplied

Mo'unga's All Blacks and Crusaders team-mate Jack Goodhue, 24, is also due to tie the knot before Christmas, with 22-year-old fiancee, Sophia Eblett. The bookies are still out as to whether or not Goodhue will keep his prized mullet for the couple's big day.

Bathurst-winning motorsport star Scott McLaughlin, 26, is marrying his American sweetheart Karly Paone this month, while netballer Kayla Cullen, 27, is expected to wed league star Shaun Johnson, 29, before Christmas.