Beloved TV presenter Samantha Hayes has revealed her baby's gender and is excited to announce, it's a boy!

Speaking to Woman's Day magazine, Hayes said her partner Jeroen Blaauw - who goes by Jay - was "so excited" about the news, "he was giving me high fives".

She said she can't wait to meet her son, who is due in Spring, saying; "I talk to him all the time in my tummy and I definitely feel a bond already.

Hayes' life has been something of a whirlwind this past year, ever since she starred on - and ultimately won - Dancing With the Stars.

She made her post-show struggle public, speaking about how it left her "drained".

She told the Herald; "The come down after dancing live on TV each week was tough. I was physically and emotionally drained and took a couple of months to get back to my usual happy self. I took up mountain climbing which has helped a lot."

She met Jay four years ago whilst travelling in Brazil, but the pair didn't take their friendship to the next level until one such mountain climbing trip - an effort to climb Mount Aconcagua in the Andes.

Hayes found out she was pregnant upon their return home and says it was "very much a happy surprise".

"I'm 35 now and it's definitely the right time for me to have a baby. I feel extremely lucky that it's come along."