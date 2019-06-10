It's been just over two months since Max Key bid farewell to New Zealand, heading off on the "adventure of a lifetime".

Since then, he's photographed his way around most of North America, taking selfies of himself everywhere from San Francisco to Lake Tahoe (where he struck a chilly pose in the snow wearing nothing but his undies).

Happy Birthday to me 🎉😇 24 today and yes that’s me with a fucking pig 😍❤️!! As I write this, I’m currently sitting in New York looking out over the Manhattan skyline and I can’t wipe the smile off of my face. A year ago today I was miserable. I was probably at the lowest point of my life and desperately needed change. I wanted to challenge myself to do something crazy, and now, here I am, nearly 3 months into my solo adventure around the world and I couldn’t be happier. I’ve been putting myself out of my comfort zone in many ways, learnt to become more independent, found coping mechanisms to deal with my anxiety and met some of the most amazing people I will now call lifelong friends! And on top of this, got to experience new cultures, amazing new foods and done some wild activities! Days like today do make me miss home however, I miss my friends, my family and my lil puppy, and our beautiful country New Zealand! Leaving our little island really makes you appreciate what we’ve got and how lucky we are to live there. But anyway, ramble over, thanks guys for an amazing year, and can’t wait to hit more milestones on this travel ❤️👌

Along the way, he's hit up Beverly Hills and Coachella, and even found his way to the Bahamas' famous Pig Beach - as featured in Netflix's Fyre documentary.

But last week, the DJ and son of former Prime Minister John Key fulfilled a life long goal, when he found himself at the NBA Finals in Toronto.

According to Key, a close friend treated him to the ticket after Key changed his flight to Europe.

"A good friend of mine called me and told me if I changed my flight to Europe he'd buy me a ticket to game 1 of the NBA finals, a life long dream of mine! I literally couldn't wipe the smile off my face the entire game," he posted on Instagram.

"I've been to some amazing sporting matches in my life, but the atmosphere in the stadium was second to none and was so electrifying and exciting to be a part of."

Key spent the weekend in Las Vegas ahead of the next leg of his grand tour, which will see him take on Europe.