Expect to see more of former league star Lewis Brown, who, although based in Sydney, is doing his fair share of crossing the Tasman for SKY TV, MCing gigs, and his fashion business.

This year has seen the former Kiwis and Warriors utility move on from rugby league after 12 years in the NRL. After leaving the Manly Sea Eagles, Brown has been focused on his new fashion business, Earl's Collection, a modern take on streetwear. Earl is Lewis' middle name and was his father's too.

Brown and his dad Bevan didn't have much contact as he was growing up and his dad committed suicide in 2016. Earl's Collection honours his father's distinctive style and Brown likes to think he is taking his dad on his fashion journey with him.

Brown, 32, has recently signed on as entertainment for ODD Talent Agency. He is looking forward to MCing more gigs on this side of the Tasman and his talks are multi-dimensional, covering his league career, growing up in Christchurch, raised by his mum Trish who ferried him around to his games, through to his love of fashion.

"New Zealand has always been where my heart is and I'm loving being back and presenting for Sky," he tells Spy. "I left my dream of playing rugby, and have now set out a new venture with Earl's Collection, street fashion in honour of my dad."

Brown is SKY's new league man on the ground, and they are excited about doing more with him.

"We've been really impressed with how Lewis has gone this year as part of our SKY Sport league coverage," a spokesperson says.

"He's been working on the Warriors build-up show, providing side-line comments on Intrust Super Premiership matches as well as being one of our NRL touch expert commentators. He's been busy and he's doing a great job."