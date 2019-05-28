Kiwi actress Anna Hutchison has announced she is pregnant with a gorgeous beach reveal on Instagram.

The Go Girls star posted photos showing off her small baby bump while in Hawaii.

Fittingly, she was posing at a place called Baby Beach in Lahaina, Maui.

She captioned it simply, saying: "We already love you so much".

Anna married her film producer husband Mike Gillespie in December last year in a beautiful ceremony at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island.

The pair met in Melbourne in 2012 on the set of the Aussie rules football drama Blinder, which Mike produced and Anna starred in.

It took a whole year before they had their first official date, and a year into their relationship they moved in together in Beverly Hills.

He popped the question in Paris last September.