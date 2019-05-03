Toni Street and Laura McGoldrick have the daily Alpha Quiz Clash - but now they have a new challenge; taking on The Chaser!

Paul "The Sinnerman" Sinha - known for his spot on the hit quiz show The Chaser - dropped in and put the ladies through their paces as they raced to answer the most trivia questions correctly. Sam Wallace asked 10 questions, which answers all started with the letter 'C'.

Who do you think took out the competition? Watch above to see how it all unfolded!

Paul Sinha is currently in Aotearoa for the New Zealand International Comedy Festival, performing live in Auckland and Wellington. He performed at last night's Best Foods Comedy Gala, where he received "one of the biggest cheers of the night".

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.