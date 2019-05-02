It's that time again: The New Zealand International Comedy Festival is back for another year – which of course means it's time for the annual Comedy Gala.

The event brings together a smattering of some of the festival's best local and international attractions, all under the roof of the stunning Civic Theatre.

And while this year's event had a typically star-studded line-up, I can't help but feel the reaction from the sold-out crowd was slightly more muted than in previous years.

Host Rhys Nicholson – winner of Best International Show at last year's festival – gets the show off to a good start. He's the absolute perfect choice for host, and his little interludes throughout the night are a highlight. If you haven't seen Nicholson live before, then what are you doing reading this review? You should be buying tickets now.

First act up for the evening is James Acaster. The 34-year-old British comic is no stranger to our shores, but he's shot to far higher levels of fame in the 12-months since we last saw him, with a Netflix series to his name. Whether it was the pressure of going first – or jetlag, as he alleged – it certainly was not Acaster's best night. "This is my worst show ever," he lamented. Perhaps pretending to use the microphone stand as a gun wasn't the best way to start the show.

James Acaster. Photo / supplied

Getting one of the biggest cheers of the night before even uttering a word is The Chase 's Paul Sinha, performing in the country for the first time. Incorporating his huge range of quizzing knowledge, Sinha's intelligent humour gets a warm reception – although I suspect nerves may have got the better of him a bit. Surely there's a bit of pressure performing in front of an audience that watch you on the telly every night?

Lauren Pattison returns to New Zealand following a sold out run at last year's Edinburgh Fringe. Pattison is one of several acts who I fear suffered from a cautious audience. Not to disparage the primarily middle-class patrons, but I'm not sure they're Pattison's target audience.

Jamali Maddix, host of Vice's extremism docu-series Hate Thy Neighbour , holds no punches in his fired-up set, dealing with race. I'm not sure his few minutes on stage demonstrated the best of what he has to offer.

Ian Smith is undoubtedly one of my top picks from the night. It's the young Brit's second appearance on our shores, and he's a stand-out. I always find that a couple of performers at the Gala make a particularly strong first impression, and Smith certainly does with quirky stories from his hometown. He's one to watch.

Becky Lucas gets a good reception to her millennial humour. She's effortlessly charismatic and quick. Fellow Aussie Demi Lardner is one of the few alternative comics on the line-up, performing a series of impressions. She'll be known to fans of Aunty Donna. I can't say I was won over from her set, but it was a nice reprieve from the abundance of straight stand-up.

But despite it being the "International" Comedy Festival, there's of course also a huge line-up of local acts. Urzila Carlson effortlessly wins over the audience with her anecdote about Bunnings' sausage sizzles. Melanie Bracewell, last year's Billy T Award winner, is a stand-out with her relatable, awkward style of comedy. Alice Snedden is quickly becoming a highlight of the local circuit, as well as having huge success abroad and through her podcast Boners of the Heart and TVNZ series Bad News . If you haven't seen Snedden perform live – you're missing out.

Urzila Carlson won over the audience with an anecdote about Bunnings' sausages. Photo / supplied

James Nokise is another top watch. He's a seasoned performer, and his observations about Pākehā treatment of Māori are as funny as they are insightful. Jemaine Ross and Pax Assadi also make thoughtful observations about New Zealand society, as do sketch group Frickin Dangerous Bro.

Rounding off the Kiwis, Chris Parker recasts "straight" movies with gay characters, Eli Matthewson tells us why the Greek gods are superior to Christianity and musical duo Two Hearts (Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore) perform their Moana -inspired song about privilege.

Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore of Two Hearts. Photo / supplied

Last up, it's Brennan Reece - performing in New Zealand for the first time. He's the perfect way to finish off the evening. The fresh-faced Brit's style of smart, quick observational comedy is not only funny, but endearingly relatable.

And so after near-on three hours, we reach the end.

Picking my favourites is a tough ask – but if I was held down and forced to pick my top acts for this year's Festival, I'd be racing to book tickets for Rhys Nicholson, Ian Smith and Brennan Reece. And from the huge offering of locals, James Nokise, Alice Snedden and Melanie Bracewell.